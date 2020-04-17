The Rowlett family has found ways to keep busy and have fun while they are at home sheltering in place.
Tommy and Traci Rowlett, Hamburg, and their four children — Taylor, an Indiana University-Purdue University sophomore; Tristan, a Batesville High School freshman; Talan, a Batesville Middle School seventh-grader; and Tessa, a Batesville Primary School first-grader — are enjoying various activities.
They are completing art projects; playing board games; building forts in their woods; giving their dog, Koda, lots of extra attention; playing soccer, since the spring season was cancelled; and learning to make family recipes.
"Tessa learned to make a cheeseball for her brother's birthday ... (and) Taylor found a recipe similar to my favorite nachos from The Toros – not as good, but satisfied my craving for chori nachos!" Traci says.
They are also "catching fun things like salamanders in our backyard creek, having campfires with my dad, Bob Taylor, who lives on our property ... (and) doing things we don’t normally have time for, like the Kids Scoop in The Herald-Tribune."
"Tessa has started writing her friends from school, asking them to be pen pals." In addition, she has taken part in a Zoom meeting for the Batesville Memorial Public Library's Magic Club and has been FaceTiming several times a week with her fellow first-grade friends so "they can 'play' together."
"Taylor was quarantined for two weeks after returning home from spring break. She made a birthday display for Talan’s 13th birthday since she couldn’t join us. It was sad, but necessary. Tristan also celebrated her 15th birthday in quarantine."
The kids reveal favorite activities they have done during this time: Taylor, completing a 2,000-piece puzzle; Tristan, drawing; Talan, playing video games with friends online; and Tessa, playing with her dog, playing board games, going in the creek and making slime.
They each have a message to share:
Taylor says, "I really missing seeing my friends from college and being with my roommates at our apartment."
Tristan points out, "I don't like being stuck at home and wish I could go see my friends."
"See you in the eighth grade," Talan announces.
"I miss my friends, and I can't wait to get to play with them again," reports Tessa.
Once they are able to get out of the house and be around others, Taylor's plans are to "go to my favorite taco place in Indy, Condado Taco; go back to work at Bankers Life; and go to a sporting event." Tristan and Talan plan on going to their friends' houses, and the youngest sibling wants to go to school, see her friends and have a play date.
Their mother emphasizes, "I miss going out to eat with friends, especially at The Toros; shopping at Target; going to my kids' activities; traveling/camping; and seeing my students at school."
From this experience, she has learned "how many things we take for granted. I think about how lucky I was to get to take a spring break trip with Taylor during her senior year, to go with Tristan on the BMS trip to Washington, D.C., last year and how many kids are missing those things this spring. I miss being able to talk to other people face to face, running errands, stopping at the grocery store, making plans for the future when we don't know when we will be safe to go out again."
Rowlett, a Batesville High School special education teacher, encourages others to "try to do something kind for someone else once a day – send a card, call a friend, text someone, make a donation, etc. It will really help you to feel like you are doing your part to make the world a better place during this time of uncertainty."
The Herald-Tribune also welcomes other stories and photos about what families are doing during this time. Please email debbie.blank@batesvilleheraldtribune.com or diane.raver@batesvilleheraldtribune.com.
