Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth has been re-elected as a trustee of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, a nonprofit academy under development to mentor future law enforcement officers, bond with at-risk kids and comfort young witnesses and victims of crime.
“Sheriff Cumberworth displays the exact qualities we want in our Youth Ranch leaders – a well-run department, strong community commitment and an understanding of today’s issues facing young Hoosiers,” said ISYR executive director Scott Minier. “Jeff was extremely valuable in providing his reasoned advice during our early months and is now lending his name and time raising money, so we can build our youth cabins, peace chapel, stable and recreation areas.”
Cumberworth has helped lead the project since its inception in 2016. Last year, the volunteer group had raised enough private donations to purchase a west central Indiana property featuring three lakes and 62 acres of rolling woods.
A former veterinary clinic on the property was remodeled and expanded to become the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Search and Rescue Training Center – providing lease income to help sustain the youth ranch and K-9 and drone training experiences for visiting teens, Cumberworth said.
Several unsafe, unwanted barns were demolished with the help of Indiana Department of Correction inmate workers and personnel, as well as MacAllister Machinery, the sheriff added.
An existing five-bedroom home is being transformed into a Sheriffs’ Lodge and Conference Center with the help of Mohawk Flooring, Sherwin-Williams and Ashley Furniture Homestores, he said.
This fall, Cumberworth is joining other sheriffs across Indiana in establishing a group of Student Advisors For Educating Tomorrow’s Youth (SAFETY) Leaders, who will help advise the sheriffs and deputies as they determine programs and policies for the not-for-profit training retreat.
Cumberworth said SAFETY Leaders will be middle and high school students who have attended previous camps offered by police, sheriffs and fire departments. In addition to meeting new friends from across the state, these leaders will able to voluntarily participate in K-9, drone and safe ATV training. Nearby hotel lodging will be provided, if needed, for the Saturday events. This year’s SAFETY Leaders’ meetings will be sponsored by Boar’s Head Provision Co. of Henry County.
For more information about the Youth Ranch or SAFETY Leader program, Minier can be contacted at ScottMinier@yahoo.com or toll-free 833-IN-RANCH.
