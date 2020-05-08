"The greatest need in our community is simply infusion of capital – for our small business owners, individuals and families experiencing a serious financial impact due to COVID-19. While many of our larger employers provide essential services and have been able to stay open, there is a segment of the community that has been seriously impacted, either because the individual has been furloughed when the employer had to close operations or their own business has not been able to operate because of the shelter-at-home order. The One Batesville Task Force, a committee of Batesville Area Resource Center, was created to provide immediate support to these families," reports Angela Byers Weldishofer, task force board president.
Another challenge facing the community that has been discussed in the weekly One Batesville Task Force meetings is local mental health resources and how to manage anxiety and stress in these uncertain times. There is a natural fear of the unknown and not knowing when our lives will be back to “normal” is concerning for so many. A lack of transportation and broadband access is generally a challenge in rural communities, but in this pandemic, those challenges have amplified.
The community has been very generous and One Batesville has been able to grow the fund to nearly $30,000, but they are not done raising funds and awareness, according to a news release. They know that for many businesses and community members, the financial impact will be ongoing for many months. One Batesville wants to be able to continue to offer support through the rest of the year or as long as needed. The One Batesville Task Force includes local community leaders from the school corporation, chamber, faith-based and health care organizations and nonprofits that are dedicated to filling the voids that have resulted from COVID-19.
Byers Weldishofer explains, "The Community Response Fund is made possible by the collective economic contribution of our residents and businesses. The individuals and small business owners (that reside within the Batesville Community School Corp.’s district) that are eligible for this funding are valuable members of the community; they are the same people we have counted on through the years to support our youth sports, buy raffle tickets from our kids and pitch in at church fundraisers. It’s critical that we support them now, as the impact of COVID-19 takes this unexpected toll."
The One Batesville Community Response Fund was launched in mid-April so it’s still new and task force members are working to spread awareness. They have primarily focused on assisting those who have been impacted by this COVID-19 crisis with essential needs. For example, they might be able to provide a grant to cover all (or part of) the personal mortgage payment for a small business owner who has had to shut down the business for the month. For a restaurant server who has been furloughed from work, they might be able to provide a grant to pay their utility bills and provide them Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificates for food or donated gift cards to local food establishments (because sometimes, you just need to dine out!).
They are also connecting people with needed support – not just financially. One request received was about child care for essential workers and One Batesville was able to refer the person to Southeastern Indiana YMCA. The task force is a community resource and members want to provide information no matter what your needs are.
Did you lose medical benefits as a result of job loss? Do you need a little help with groceries or food in general? Do you need help applying for unemployment? One Batesville may be able to help. They are expecting the number of grant requests will increase in the near future, especially among our small business owners and sole proprietors as they deal with the loss of business these past weeks.
Individuals, families and small business owners can contact 812-932-BARC or visit BatesvilleResourceCenter.com to submit requests. People can expect a call within one business day, a decision if the grant is approved within one week, and funds issued immediately following, pending all requirements have been satisfied.
Only residents that have been directly impacted by COVID-19 are eligible for assistance; however, task force members can assist anyone with navigating available community resources. They recognize the challenges faced by many hardworking residents and businesses who have been negatively impacted due to the novel coronavirus closures and hope this funding can help provide some comfort in these difficult times.
