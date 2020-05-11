On May 4 at about 5:44 p.m., a citizen contacted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department to report a reckless driver. She stated the vehicle, described as a white Ford or Chevy pickup, was traveling west on U.S. 52 near White’s Sale Barn and “was all over the roadway, and ran off the roadway multiple times,” wrote Deputy Arin Bowers in a probable cause affidavit filed in Franklin Circuit Court 1 May 5.
Bowers began to watch for the vehicle on U.S. 52 in Brookville and observed the truck swerving in between center and fog lines. He activated his emergency lights on Main Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. The vehicle came to rest in a parking lot.
The driver, who had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, was identified as Joshua Philpot, 39, Metamora, according to the affidavit. The deputy reported, “As I explained the reason for the stop, I watched Josh sway in his seat. I asked Josh to step out of the vehicle to participate in standardized field sobriety tests, to which he consented. When asked whether he had consumed any drugs or alcohol, Josh initially stated he had not. I asked Josh if he had any medicine prescribed to him.” No was the answer again.
The deputy gave the suspect two eye tests, horizontal gaze nystagmus and lack of convergence, on which he did not do well, then had the man walk and turn. Philpot failed to maintain the starting position and stepped off the line multiple times, the report stated.
Throughout the tests, Philpot said he knew he had dozed off while driving a few times. When asked again about drug usage, the suspect stated he had not consumed anything except for ibuprofen.
Deputies Jason Robinson and Bryce Jenkins arrived to assist. Then Bowers advised Philpot of Indiana’s implied consent multiple times. The court document noted, “Josh became very nervous and began talking about his water pumps at home. He kept talking about trying to get home to get things done around his house. I allowed Josh to take an inordinately long amount of time to decide whether to consent to a chemical test.” Philpot did consent to a search of his vehicle.
The driver was transported to Margaret Mary Health, where a blood sample was taken. Results are pending from the Indiana State Department of Toxicology. Then he was booked into the Franklin County Security Center, Brookville.
Several items were seized from Philpot and sent for analyses by the Indiana State Department of Toxicology: 138 white rectangular pills bearing the markings “XANAX” “2”; U.S. currency totaling $517; a tan crystalline and rocklike substance weighing about 3.2 grams; one clear and blue plastic tube containing a white substance; another clear and blue plastic tube with a paper containing a tan crystalline and rocklike substance, which field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and heroin; one clear plastic straw containing white powder residue.
“When asked what was in the paper, Josh stated ... it was a joke, like makeup. When asked about the other tan substance, he stated it was dirt.”
Philpot’s phone was also seized pending a request for a search warrant.
Franklin County Prosecutor Chris Huerkamp reported by email May 10 that Philpot has been charged with dealing in a Schedule IV controlled substance (alprazolam, also known as Xanax), a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine and possession of a narcotic drug (heroin), Level 6 felonies; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
He was still incarcerated at the security center May 11 under a $50,000 bond, according to FCSD clerk Debra Combs.
The prosecutor explained, “If convicted of a Level 3 felony, Mr. Philpot faces a possible sentence of three to 16 years in the Indiana Department of Correction. He is also facing six to 30 months on each possession charge, and up to one year on the OWI, along with a possible license suspension.”
Huerkamp pointed out, “The contents of the affidavit and the charges demonstrate that local law enforcement, in this instance the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, remains committed to keeping illegal and dangerous drugs out of the community during these troubling times. As for this case, the investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges are possible. Further, I must emphasize that criminal charges are merely an accusation, and that Mr. Philpot is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”
