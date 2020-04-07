In response to the COVID-19 crisis, the Ripley County Community Foundation has pledged funds from its Ripley County Disaster Relief Fund and the Todd and Dianne Rynn Fund to create a COVID-19 Rapid Response Grant opportunity. These grants are meant to assist local nonprofits that serve vulnerable populations or will provide or expand services due to COVID-19 or incurred unexpected expenses to fill critical gaps or will channel resources to the recovery needs facing our community, reports Amy Streator, RCCF executive director.
This grant opportunity has been designed to quickly get charitable resources where they are needed most, with an initial focus on the basic needs of those most significantly impacted by this crisis. Grants shall not exceed $2,500 and will be limited to 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations, groups fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization or other charitable organizations which are qualified to receive tax-deductible contributions, such as schools and other public entities. Recipients must serve the people and places of Ripley County.
Funds will be released on a rolling basis and will continue until all available grant funds have been committed to local projects. This process will make it possible to move resources quickly and to adapt to evolving needs. Grant applications are available at www.rccfonline.org.
You can join the effort to support COVID-19 Rapid Response Grants by making a donation to the Ripley County Disaster Relief Fund. This fund will simplify giving and allow funds to be pooled and directed where need is the greatest. The RCCF can accept donations via its website, www.rccfonline.org, by clicking the “Donate to the Disaster Relief Fund” button, or via U.S. mail at 13 E. George St., Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.