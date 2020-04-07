Batesville, IN (47006)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early then heavy thunderstorms late. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.