The mission of the Ripley County Community Foundation is to provide local nonprofit organizations the opportunity to fulfill projects that will enhance the quality of life in the surrounding communities. During the first quarter of 2020 (Jan. 1-March 31), $114,910 was granted to support various projects around Ripley County. Those grants supported the following service areas: arts, community, education, health, scholarship and social service, according to a press release.
One grant, in the sum of $450, was allotted to support the Batesville Area Arts Council. Art services promote intrinsic design and creativity that enhance cultural aspects of the local communities.
Twenty-four grants were distributed in the community service area, totaling $51,227. Community development projects encourage community problem-solving and enhance community well-being, while building sustainability. Projects supported include, but are not limited to, the following: decreasing fees to rent the mobile stage on behalf of the Ripley County Board of Commissioners, benefiting structural repairs and upkeep at Lutheran churches, purchasing equipment for the National Muzzle Loading Rifle Association, enhancing the betterment of the Southeastern Indiana YMCA and assisting with operation expenses for the Osgood Historical Museum.
Eleven grants, totaling $17,395, were distributed to support education projects that provide a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) curriculum to students in grades K-12. Hillenbrand distributed STEM and Sustainability Grants to Batesville Intermediate School, Milan Community School Corp., Oldenburg Academy and St. Louis Catholic School. Additionally, Ripley Youth Outreach distributed two grants to Jac-Cen-Del School Corp. and one to Oldenburg Academy.
Three grants, totaling $4,410, were allotted to support health services. Health and human services provide medical care to those in need of assistance. Organizations such as the Alzheimer’s Support Group of Southeastern Indiana received a grant to provide educational material for caregivers.
$37,420 was granted to support scholarships and to financially aid tuition costs for Ripley County students as they pursue a post-secondary education.
Seven grants, totaling $7,450, were distributed to support social services. Social services promote the welfare and well-being of local individuals, families and organizations. Projects that were supported included distributing funds to the Batesville Area Ministerial Association, Holton Food Pantry and Sunman Food Pantry from Turnover Hunger, and assisting the Ripley County Veterans Office to support local veterans in need.
Steve Huff, RCCF Board of Directors president, states, “It’s astounding to see the substantial impact the community foundation has on Ripley County, including the past, present and the future. They continuously distribute grants to support the variety of projects that enhance our local communities for the better, which will allow Ripley County to offer everyone a higher quality of life.”
The RCCF strives to improve the quality of local communities through granting, which is made possible by donors and partnerships. The community foundation hopes for the second quarter (April 1-June 30) to be more impactful than the first.
To support your local community, or to create your legacy, donate online at www.rccfonline.org or contact the Ripley County Community Foundation at 13 E. George St., Suite B, Batesville, IN 47006, or at 812-933-1098.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.