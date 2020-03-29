Just as Americans have always pitched in during wartime, now a local effort is underway to provide masks to persons who have COVID-19 or are at risk of being infected.
Mary Margaret Health Foundation executive director Mary Dickey notes, "As we recognized the shortage of personal protective equipment across the country and worked to figure out what the best way was to help with the conservation efforts within our own facility to keep both our patients and our caregivers safe, we started looking at the safest and most effective options" for handmade masks.
She recalls, "Jan Santerre had reached out and volunteered to help in any way. ... I contacted her and asked her if she could do some research on different styles of homemade masks, different patterns ... and what would be considered the most effective materials" that were easily accessible.
The Batesville woman called MMH because "to me, this is very serious thing for people, personal protective equipment." Santerre believes the coronavirus pandemic "is going to be a real challenge, not just for our community, but for those across the country and across the world, actually. ... I've been in crises before in my career and it's all hands on deck. I'm happy to do whatever would be useful to them."
The former Hillenbrand senior vice president of lean spent five hours one morning "really combing though the internet to hone in on a pattern." In addition, she reports, "I've got some friends who were physicians. They had sent some research on different types of fabric" that would be best. With her manufacturing background, Santerre wanted to find a pattern that a diverse group of people would be able to make.
"I spent a lot of time looking at videos and tutorials." Two pattern features were important to her — the ability to contour around a person's nose to help seal the mask to the face and a slot to add a filter in the future.
The pattern widely circulated by the Deaconess hospital system, Evansville, didn't have those two features "and it's very difficult to sew."
Santerre finally decided a pattern from Singapore was her favorite. It had the vital features and was "something that could be sewn by novice seamstresses like me. I thought if I can make it, a lot of people could make it."
"I wrote all the instructions, the way we would write them for best practices in a factory." Santerre then sent her recommendation to Dickey — the video and instructions.
Dickey points out, "There were a lot of things we had to take into consideration." Two different fabrics are used for each mask, which is intended to be used more than once. One fabric is against the nose and mouth while the other, facing out, could be exposed to COVID-19.
According to the MMHF director, "We're going to be using these masks for our patients, not our health care workers."
Margaret Mary Health President and CEO Tim Putnam is grateful for Santerre's help. "It’s examples like that, people in the community who use whatever skills they’ve got" to combat the disease that will make a difference. "Jan’s was research."
"The big story ... is the design we came up with." There are a lot of patterns floating around, but "many of them were not designed as well as they could be." Putnam reports Santerre "did a tremendous amount of work looking at all the mask designs, what fit the majority of faces, what was the best material to prevent allergic reactions, that would filter the best, that had a nosepiece … so it sealed better and had a slot in it for when we find a good filter material” that could be added later for even better protection.
Putnam sent the MMH pattern "to a friend out West and now seamstresses in California are making masks, too!"
Who has been making the masks here?
The Batesville Quiltmakers Guild, with about 47 members, usually meets on the fourth Wednesday morning at St. John's United Church of Christ, Huntersville. Recently they've been sewing comfort quilts for cancer patients, says Treasurer LeAnne Hankel, Batesville.
Pediatrician Dr. Lisa Kelley, a friend of hers ("Our daughters have been best friends since preschool"), contacted Hankel "and wanted to know if I would make some masks for Children's Health Care." Kelley texted her a pattern and she has been stitching away since March 21. The treasurer recruited other guild seamstresses by email and on the Facebook page.
"Then Mary Dickey from the hospital contacted me" with the same request, although the pattern was different. "I forwarded all of that to the quiltmakers, then we just kind of took off with it."
"Mostly everybody is working with stuff they have on hand."
Using close-woven cotton, "from start to finish, cutting out and sewing, (it takes) probably close to a half hour" to make each mask.
"Last Saturday I worked maybe six hours," Hankel recalled March 27. "It gets kind of boring and monotonous. I'm about done with 20 of them today. I started at probably 1 o'clock. I've taken breaks." She had a little encouragement: "My dogs are at my feet like normal."
As the woman sews, she worries about the virus's impact. "A lot of people aren't getting the severity of it and not staying at home like they should be. My son-in-law is a nurse in Seattle. It's almost like horror stories. He works at one of the largest hospitals. Just what he has to go through to put on the PPE ..."
"I told my daughters I just feel like I need to make a difference (by creating the masks) ... I've been training for this all my life by sewing and now it's for a cause."
One material is in short supply. "Elastic (for affixing the mask to the face) is hard to come by right now." Even Amazon is backordered. After running out, Hankel's daughter in Vermont sent her 45 yards of elastic, which she passed out to others. "I'm out of elastic now."
The Batesville Quiltmakers Guild numbers are astounding so far: "We have 22 making masks and have finished 531 as of this morning," Hankel said March 29.
The MMH president concludes, "The quiltmakers and everyone making the standard masks for us are really, really important."
