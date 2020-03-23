Property tax bills that will be due in May and November are not being mailed until the last week in March, reports Veronica Voelker, Franklin County treasurer. "There are currently no essential tax payments. No worries about tax sale or additional penalties being added until after the spring due date." However, persons are encouraged to pay their bills if possible.
The treasurer's office is not accepting any in-person payments at this time. Options for persons who want to make payments include:
• Mailing them to Franklin County Treasurer, 1010 Franklin Ave., Room 106, Brookville, IN 47012.
• Paying online at /billpay.forte.net/franklincointax/ or www.franklincounty.in.gov – Each site charges a 2.5% convenience fee or e-check $1.50.
• Paying by phone at 877-690-3729 Jurisdiction Code 2478 – The same convenience fees will apply.
• Drop box – You can put payments in an envelope provided behind the drop box in the north parking lot.
If you want a receipt, put a self-addressed stamped envelope in with your payment.
For more information, persons can call 765-647-5121 or email treasurer@franklincounty.in.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.