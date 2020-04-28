What if patients who have successfully battled COVID-19 were able to help future patients overcome the supervirus?
People who've recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies to the disease in their blood, which is called convalescent plasma, notes Dr. Michael Joyner on the Mayo Clinic website.
Researchers are testing the use of donated blood from recovered Americans as a treatment for people with novel coronavirus. "The immediate goal of this research is to determine if convalescent plasma can improve the chance of recovery for people with the most severe disease. A second goal is to test whether convalescent plasma can help keep people who are moderately sick from getting sicker," according to the website.
It's not a new idea. Convalescent plasma therapy was used during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, to fight measles before a vaccine was found, and recently against MERS, SARS and Ebola.
Has Margaret Mary Health joined a national trial led by the Mayo Clinic that seeks to expand access to convalescent plasma therapy in the United States? “Not at this time," answers CEO and President Tim Putnam. "We will likely join the trial in conjunction with UC Health, The Christ Hospital and Hoxworth Blood Center. (All three are located in Cincinnati.) Throughout the pandemic, regional hospitals have closely coordinated their efforts. I anticipate that the plasma therapy will be no different for both the collection and delivery aspects.”
He points out, “We have a strong association with Hoxworth and the Cincinnati Health Collaborative. Given the number of early COVID-19 cases we saw in the region, I anticipate that Hoxworth will be working more directly with us once solid processes and procedures are in place.”
When should the antibodies be administered? According to Dr. Stephen Blatt, MMH infectious disease specialist, “As in most viral infections, we think that treatments that are started earlier are more likely to be effective. It would make sense then that giving convalescent plasma with anti-COVID-19 antibodies earlier in the course would be more likely to be beneficial. So far there is very little hard data to guide us, however, since the studies on convalescent plasma therapy in COVID-19 infection are just starting.”
This treatment has not been given to any Margaret Mary Health patients at MMH or at The Christ Hospital, reports James Devitt, M.D., a pathologist and director of laboratories at The Christ Hospital Health Network.
As of April 24, two patients were hospitalized at MMH awaiting COVID-19 test results, said Sheri Brougher, MMH director of marketing and business development. So far Margaret Mary Health has counted seven deaths resulting from the disease, including lab confirmed or clinically diagnosed cases.
Devitt said, "We are seeking recovered patients who are willing to donate plasma. Patients should contact Hoxworth with questions or interest.”
Hoxworth Blood Center is seeking individuals who:
• Have recovered from a documented infection of COVID-19 and have been symptom free for at least 28 days.
• Since testing has been limited in the region, individuals who believe they had COVID-19 are also encouraged to donate at this time. The product will be tested for antibodies following donation. If patient plasma does not contain high levels of antibodies to COVID-19, it may be used to help save the lives of other patients.
To be eligible for plasma donation, donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental consent), feeling generally well and healthy, and have no active cold or flu symptoms. To schedule a donation, call 513-451-0910 or visit www.hoxworth.org. Appointments are required in order to maintain social distancing protocol.
Additional information about convalescent plasma can be found on the Hoxworth website at https://hoxworth.org/donors/eligibility/deferrals-restrictions/covid19plasma.html.
Blatt, the MMH infectious disease specialist, says, “The protocols for utilizing convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 are just being approved by the FDA and local Institutional Review Boards. As these protocols become available and as convalescent plasma becomes available, we will be offering this promising treatment to patients in the Tristate area.”
This may not be the only future therapy for the novel coronavirus. According to Putnam, “Our knowledge of treatment is advancing quickly and changing on a regular basis. Our physicians are assessing all possible treatments for COVID-19, including plasma and drug therapies. Each week the majority of our medical staff participates in a virtual meeting led by Dr. Stephen Blatt ... to discuss the latest treatment options.”
