The Fresh Local Food Collaborative, based in Dearborn County, is currently recruiting producers who grow vegetables, raise livestock and preserve local goods for its customer network. So far six Hoosier farmers and one from Ohio are listed on the website.
Farm2School, Farm2Table and Farm2Institution projects were happening in southeast Indiana before the COVID-19 crisis, according to a Fresh Local Food Collaborative quarterly newsletter.
Executive director Trish Bellmore reported on the Farm2School initiative: “January kicked off in high gear! We served spaghetti squash from Lobenstein Farm in St. Leon to 1,500 students in five buildings across our region,” including at least one Batesville public school.
“February was a little trickier to find something available until I thought about our friends at Michaela Farm in Batesville with eggs. We were able to serve almost 1,700 students fresh cracked scrambled eggs in seven buildings ... In March we were not able to find anything available, so we took a break and sadly school was cancelled before we could host local salad greens in April.”
The nonprofit is ready to kick off the 2020 Farm2Table delivery season. Bellmore says, “Delivery is available Monday and Friday to your doorstep. It’s a good cause! Five percent of delivery fees goes to support Farm2School education.”
Current products range from beef short ribs and eggs to pork chops and honey. Persons may visit www.Fresh-Local.org to place orders.
Fundraising continues to reach the goal of at least one tower garden in each school district and local products once a month on the trays of 17,000 students for the 2020-21 school year, the executive director reports.
Recently four grants were received for these projects:
• $3,000 from Whole Kids Foundation for Milan schools
• $2,800 from Ripley County Community Foundation for schools’ Harvest of the Month programming
• $1,050 from Franklin County Community Foundation for Oldenburg Academy
• $1,000 from Oxbow Nature Conservancy for South Ripley schools
Tax-deductible donations may be made on the website.
Persons with questions and producers interested in participating may contact Bellmore at 812-926-2200 or trish@ginnfarms.org.
