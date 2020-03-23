MARCH 16
3:03 a.m. - Domestic case on Ashlin Court
8:53 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at Walnut and Franklin streets
12:51 p.m. - Suspicious activity at Oakmont Place
1:50 p.m. - Suspicious person on Westbrook Drive
2:04 p.m. - Suspicious person on Cedar Lane
2:30 p.m. - Traffic accident at State Road 129 and Coonhunters Road
Also: two BMV requests, one unwanted person, one bank alarm, two traffic stops, one animal problem, one fingerprint request, one lockout, one citizen assist
MARCH 17
12:30 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle on Alpine Drive
9:24 p.m. - Domestic case on Central Avenue
Also: mental health issue
MARCH 18
12:28 a.m. - Suspicious activity on Delaware Road
7:38 p.m. - Suspicious activity on Hillcrest Avenue
Also: one parking complaint, one road hazard, one agency assist, one lockout, one business alarm
MARCH 19
9:35 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle on North Main Street
Also: one traffic stop, one business alarm, one citizen assist, one BMV request
MARCH 20
7:26 a.m. - Suspicious activity on North Main Street
12:22 p.m. - Suspicious person at Kroger
3:13 p.m. - Battery reported, address unknown
Also: one traffic control, one reckless driver, one disabled vehicle, one civil dispute, one EMS run, one custody dispute, one agency assist, one welfare check, one traffic stop
MARCH 21
12:06 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle on Walnut Street
5:54 p.m. - Domestic case on Liberty Street
Also: one civil dispute, three welfare checks, one business alarm, one animal problem, one found property, two citizen assists
MARCH 22
3:27 p.m. - Traffic accident at Walnut and Catherine streets
Also: two citizen assists, one mental health issue
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
