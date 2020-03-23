MARCH 16

3:03 a.m. - Domestic case on Ashlin Court

8:53 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at Walnut and Franklin streets

12:51 p.m. - Suspicious activity at Oakmont Place

1:50 p.m. - Suspicious person on Westbrook Drive

2:04 p.m. - Suspicious person on Cedar Lane

2:30 p.m. - Traffic accident at State Road 129 and Coonhunters Road

Also: two BMV requests, one unwanted person, one bank alarm, two traffic stops, one animal problem, one fingerprint request, one lockout, one citizen assist

MARCH 17

12:30 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle on Alpine Drive

9:24 p.m. - Domestic case on Central Avenue

Also: mental health issue

MARCH 18

12:28 a.m. - Suspicious activity on Delaware Road

7:38 p.m. - Suspicious activity on Hillcrest Avenue 

Also: one parking complaint, one road hazard, one agency assist, one lockout, one business alarm

MARCH 19

9:35 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle on North Main Street

Also: one traffic stop, one business alarm, one citizen assist, one BMV request

MARCH 20

7:26 a.m. - Suspicious activity on North Main Street

12:22 p.m. - Suspicious person at Kroger

3:13 p.m. - Battery reported, address unknown

Also: one traffic control, one reckless driver, one disabled vehicle, one civil dispute, one EMS run, one custody dispute, one agency assist, one welfare check, one traffic stop

MARCH 21

12:06 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle on Walnut Street

5:54 p.m. - Domestic case on Liberty Street

Also: one civil dispute, three welfare checks, one business alarm, one animal problem, one found property, two citizen assists

MARCH 22

3:27 p.m. - Traffic accident at Walnut and Catherine streets

Also: two citizen assists, one mental health issue

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

