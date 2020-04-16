APRIL 13
one parking complaint, one citizen assist, one harassment report, one disabled vehicle, two welfare checks, one traffic stop, one BMV request
APRIL 14
two BMV requests, one traffic stop, one EMS run
APRIL 15
1:28 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle on Ash Hill Court
3:39 p.m. - Traffic accident on north Main Street
Also: one road hazard, one animal problem, one harassment report, two civil disputes, one found property, one disorderly conduct
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
