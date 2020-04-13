APRIL 9

12:04 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle on Arlington Drive

1:58 p.m. – Theft at Huck’s gas station

Also: one business alarm, one BMV request, one EMS run, three road hazards, one harassment report, two animal problems, one disabled vehicle

APRIL 10

One suicidal subject, one traffic stop, one business alarm, one intoxicated person, one agency assist

APRIL 11

12:23 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle on Vine Street

4:32 a.m. – Burglary, address unknown

7:45 p.m. – Domestic disturbance, address unknown

Also: two harassment reports, one EMS run

APRIL 12

7:15 a.m. – Domestic disturbance, address unknown

Also: one agency assist, one disabled vehicle, one welfare check, one business alarm

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

