APRIL 9
12:04 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle on Arlington Drive
1:58 p.m. – Theft at Huck’s gas station
Also: one business alarm, one BMV request, one EMS run, three road hazards, one harassment report, two animal problems, one disabled vehicle
APRIL 10
One suicidal subject, one traffic stop, one business alarm, one intoxicated person, one agency assist
APRIL 11
12:23 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle on Vine Street
4:32 a.m. – Burglary, address unknown
7:45 p.m. – Domestic disturbance, address unknown
Also: two harassment reports, one EMS run
APRIL 12
7:15 a.m. – Domestic disturbance, address unknown
Also: one agency assist, one disabled vehicle, one welfare check, one business alarm
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
