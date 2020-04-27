APRIL 23

One animal problem, one traffic stop, two mental health issues, one trespassing report, one civil dispute

APRIL 24

Two welfare checks, one intimidation report

APRIL 25

8:57 p.m. – Theft on South Vine Street

Also: one business alarm, one harassment report, one disabled vehicle, one impaired driver

APRIL 26

3:35 p.m. – Suspicious person at Kipper and Main streets

Also: one EMS run, one noise complaint

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Tags

Recommended for you