APRIL 23
One animal problem, one traffic stop, two mental health issues, one trespassing report, one civil dispute
APRIL 24
Two welfare checks, one intimidation report
APRIL 25
8:57 p.m. – Theft on South Vine Street
Also: one business alarm, one harassment report, one disabled vehicle, one impaired driver
APRIL 26
3:35 p.m. – Suspicious person at Kipper and Main streets
Also: one EMS run, one noise complaint
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
