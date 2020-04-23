APRIL 20

9:03 a.m. – Theft at CVS

1:32 p.m. – Theft at Guys & Gals Quarters Salon & Day Spa

2:44 p.m. – Domestic case at Steak ‘n Shake

4:03 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle at Liberty Park

9:24 p.m. – Theft at Thrive Market

Also: one business alarm, one animal problem, one noise complaint, one suspicious item, one counterfeiting report, one speeding vehicle

APRIL 21

4:33 a.m. – Theft at Thrive Market

3:24 p.m. – Suspicious person at Brum Woods

Also: one road hazard, one agency assist, one disabled vehicle, three welfare checks, one intimidation report

APRIL 22

two home visits, one impaired driver, one agency assist

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

