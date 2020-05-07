MAY 4

12:32 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at Keep It Kleen car wash on State Road 229

6:10 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle on South Main Street

Also: one welfare check, one business alarm, one scam report, one agency assist

MAY 5

7:08 a.m. - Theft at Gillman Home Center

9:22 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at Park and Central avenues

Also: one lost property, one business alarm

MAY 6

2:11 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at Chateau Drive and Chateau Boulevard

8:34 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at St. Louis Place

Also: one bank alarm, one business alarm, one harassment report, two traffic stops, one parking complaint, two agency assists

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police. 

