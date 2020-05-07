MAY 4
12:32 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at Keep It Kleen car wash on State Road 229
6:10 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle on South Main Street
Also: one welfare check, one business alarm, one scam report, one agency assist
MAY 5
7:08 a.m. - Theft at Gillman Home Center
9:22 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at Park and Central avenues
Also: one lost property, one business alarm
MAY 6
2:11 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at Chateau Drive and Chateau Boulevard
8:34 a.m. - Suspicious vehicle at St. Louis Place
Also: one bank alarm, one business alarm, one harassment report, two traffic stops, one parking complaint, two agency assists
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
