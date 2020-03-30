MARCH 26

6:02 a.m. – Suspicious activity at Beech Grove Avenue and Alvina Street

Also: two traffic stops, one citizen assist

MARCH 27

one traffic stop, two citizen assists

MARCH 28

3:45 p.m. – Domestic case on North Mulberry Street

Also: one disabled vehicle, one found property, one traffic stop, one impaired driver, one bank alarm

MARCH 29

two agency assists, three BMV requests, one traffic hazard, one welfare check, one impaired driver, one juvenile problem, one traffic stop

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Tags

Recommended for you