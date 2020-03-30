MARCH 26
6:02 a.m. – Suspicious activity at Beech Grove Avenue and Alvina Street
Also: two traffic stops, one citizen assist
MARCH 27
one traffic stop, two citizen assists
MARCH 28
3:45 p.m. – Domestic case on North Mulberry Street
Also: one disabled vehicle, one found property, one traffic stop, one impaired driver, one bank alarm
MARCH 29
two agency assists, three BMV requests, one traffic hazard, one welfare check, one impaired driver, one juvenile problem, one traffic stop
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
