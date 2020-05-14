MAY 11

7:08 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on County Road 1400 North

8:06 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle at Church on the Rock Assembly of God

4:42 p.m. – Traffic accident at Meyers Funeral Home

Also: one impaired driver, one welfare check, one trespassing report, one intimidation report

MAY 12

2:41 a.m. – Drugs reported at Huck’s Food and Fuel

Also: one citizen assist, one harassment report, one welfare check, one noise complaint

MAY 13

1:08 a.m. – Suspicious activity on North Vine Street

11:18 a.m. – Suspicious person on East George Street

Also: one traffic stop, two BMV requests, one disabled vehicle

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

