APRIL 16

3:20 p.m. – Theft at Gillman Home Center

4:32 p.m. – Traffic accident at Batesville BP station

5:34 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on Arlington Drive

5:58 p.m. – Suspicious person at Huntersville and County Line roads

Also: one agency assist, one parking complaint, one animal problem, one suspicious item

APRIL 17

1:47 p.m. – Traffic accident on Coonhunters Road

Also: one unsecure premise, one mental health issue, one lockout

APRIL 18

1:44 p.m. – Traffic accident at Kroger

11:22 p.m. – Suspicious person on North Second Street

Also: one welfare check, one traffic stop, one solicitor reported, one business alarm, one impaired driver reported

APRIL 19

11:11 p.m. – Suspicious activity at Kroger

Also: one business alarm, one suspicious item, one disabled vehicle, one reckless driver

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

