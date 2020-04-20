APRIL 16
3:20 p.m. – Theft at Gillman Home Center
4:32 p.m. – Traffic accident at Batesville BP station
5:34 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle on Arlington Drive
5:58 p.m. – Suspicious person at Huntersville and County Line roads
Also: one agency assist, one parking complaint, one animal problem, one suspicious item
APRIL 17
1:47 p.m. – Traffic accident on Coonhunters Road
Also: one unsecure premise, one mental health issue, one lockout
APRIL 18
1:44 p.m. – Traffic accident at Kroger
11:22 p.m. – Suspicious person on North Second Street
Also: one welfare check, one traffic stop, one solicitor reported, one business alarm, one impaired driver reported
APRIL 19
11:11 p.m. – Suspicious activity at Kroger
Also: one business alarm, one suspicious item, one disabled vehicle, one reckless driver
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
