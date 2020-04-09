APRIL 6

Also: one business alarm, one civil dispute, one fraud report, one BMV request

APRIL 7

12:30 p.m. – Battery reported on Park Avenue

12:58 p.m. – Drugs reported on Country Club Drive

4:44 p.m. – Suspicious person at Randy’s Roadhouse

7:51 p.m. – Fight at Randy’s Roadhouse

Also: one EMS run, two citizen assists, one BMV request, two traffic stops

APRIL 8

10:45 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle at Batesville High School

1:51 p.m. – Drugs reported on North Depot Street

Also: three business alarms, one property damage, one unsecure premises, one road hazard

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Tags

Recommended for you