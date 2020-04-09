APRIL 6
Also: one business alarm, one civil dispute, one fraud report, one BMV request
APRIL 7
12:30 p.m. – Battery reported on Park Avenue
12:58 p.m. – Drugs reported on Country Club Drive
4:44 p.m. – Suspicious person at Randy’s Roadhouse
7:51 p.m. – Fight at Randy’s Roadhouse
Also: one EMS run, two citizen assists, one BMV request, two traffic stops
APRIL 8
10:45 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle at Batesville High School
1:51 p.m. – Drugs reported on North Depot Street
Also: three business alarms, one property damage, one unsecure premises, one road hazard
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
