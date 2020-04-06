MARCH 30
11:23 p.m. – Suspicious person at Margaret Mary Cancer Center
Also: one business alarm, one disorderly conduct report, two animal problems, one custody dispute
MARCH 31
2:11 a.m. – Fight at The Waters of Batesville
5:43 p.m. – Suspicious activity at Batesville Shell station
Also: one utility problem, one aircraft problem, one business alarm
APRIL 1
2:16 p.m. – Suspicious person at Depot Street and Hillenbrand Avenue
2:37 p.m. – Fight at Margaret Mary Health
Also: two disabled vehicles, one noise complaint, one welfare check, one juvenile problem, two BMV requests
APRIL 2
four BMV requests
APRIL 3
10:17 a.m. – Battery reported on Central Avenue
Also: one EMS run, one noise complaint
APRIL 4
12:52 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle one State Road 229
Also: one disabled vehicle
APRIL 5
12:24 p.m. – Domestic case on Westbrook Drive
1:44 p.m. – Domestic case on Ashlin Court
3:49 p.m. – Suspicious person on S.R. 229
5:54 p.m. – Suspicious activity on Eastern Avenue
9:01 p.m. – Suspicious person at Western Avenue and Greeman Street
Also: one residential alarm, one traffic stop, one harassment report, one welfare check
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
