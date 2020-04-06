MARCH 30

11:23 p.m. – Suspicious person at Margaret Mary Cancer Center

Also: one business alarm, one disorderly conduct report, two animal problems, one custody dispute

MARCH 31

2:11 a.m. – Fight at The Waters of Batesville

5:43 p.m. – Suspicious activity at Batesville Shell station

Also: one utility problem, one aircraft problem, one business alarm

APRIL 1

2:16 p.m. – Suspicious person at Depot Street and Hillenbrand Avenue

2:37 p.m. – Fight at Margaret Mary Health

Also: two disabled vehicles, one noise complaint, one welfare check, one juvenile problem, two BMV requests

APRIL 2

four BMV requests

APRIL 3

10:17 a.m. – Battery reported on Central Avenue

Also: one EMS run, one noise complaint

APRIL 4

12:52 p.m. – Suspicious vehicle one State Road 229

Also: one disabled vehicle

APRIL 5

12:24 p.m. – Domestic case on Westbrook Drive

1:44 p.m. – Domestic case on Ashlin Court

3:49 p.m. – Suspicious person on S.R. 229

5:54 p.m. – Suspicious activity on Eastern Avenue

9:01 p.m. – Suspicious person at Western Avenue and Greeman Street

Also: one residential alarm, one traffic stop, one harassment report, one welfare check

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

