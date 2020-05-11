MAY 7

2:50 p.m. – Traffic accident at Coonhunters and Legion roads

Also: one agency assist, one found property, one battery report, one welfare check

MAY 8

12:42 p.m. – Traffic accident at Walnut Street and State Road 46

3:11 p.m. – Theft on Western Avenue

8:12 p.m. – Fight on Western Avenue

Also: one welfare check, one property damage, one harassment report, one civil dispute, one criminal mischief, one road hazard

MAY 9

12:47 p.m. – Traffic accident at Margaret Mary Health

Also: one impaired driver, one traffic stop

MAY 10

Also: one traffic stop

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Tags

Recommended for you