MAY 7
2:50 p.m. – Traffic accident at Coonhunters and Legion roads
Also: one agency assist, one found property, one battery report, one welfare check
MAY 8
12:42 p.m. – Traffic accident at Walnut Street and State Road 46
3:11 p.m. – Theft on Western Avenue
8:12 p.m. – Fight on Western Avenue
Also: one welfare check, one property damage, one harassment report, one civil dispute, one criminal mischief, one road hazard
MAY 9
12:47 p.m. – Traffic accident at Margaret Mary Health
Also: one impaired driver, one traffic stop
MAY 10
Also: one traffic stop
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.