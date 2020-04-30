APRIL 27
2:47 a.m. – Domestic case on East Boehringer Street
9:19 a.m. – Domestic case on East Boehringer Street
9:55 a.m. – Traffic accident on Interstate 74 off ramp
Also: two agency assists, two traffic stops, one civil dispute, one disabled vehicle, one mental health issue, one scam report
APRIL 28
12:14 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle on Legion Road
2:39 p.m. – Traffic accident on Coonhunters Road
10:43 p.m. – Domestic case at Walnut and Mulberry streets
Also: one residential alarm, one scam report, one business alarm, one VIN check, one harassment report, one reckless driver
APRIL 29
one business alarm, two traffic stops
Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.
