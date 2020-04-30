APRIL 27

2:47 a.m. – Domestic case on East Boehringer Street

9:19 a.m. – Domestic case on East Boehringer Street

9:55 a.m. – Traffic accident on Interstate 74 off ramp

Also: two agency assists, two traffic stops, one civil dispute, one disabled vehicle, one mental health issue, one scam report

APRIL 28

12:14 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle on Legion Road

2:39 p.m. – Traffic accident on Coonhunters Road

10:43 p.m. – Domestic case at Walnut and Mulberry streets

Also: one residential alarm, one scam report, one business alarm, one VIN check, one harassment report, one reckless driver

APRIL 29

one business alarm, two traffic stops

Information obtained from the Batesville Police Department. These are initial reports from citizens. Not all are substantiated as crimes by the police.

Tags

Recommended for you