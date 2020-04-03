A special Dairy Stream podcast at https://dairystream.podbean.com/e/impact-of-covid-19-on-the-dairy-community/ features University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Mark Stephenson, a widely respected expert on dairy markets and policy. Stephenson talks with host Mike Austin about milk price, world markets, buying trends, risk management, borrowing and other topics.
Stephenson is the university's College of Agricultural and Life Sciences director of dairy policy analysis.
The 25-minute interview was published March 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.