As long-term care facilities residents are isolated from their loved ones and employees work to keep them safe from the novel coronavirus, area women banded together to lift them up.
"Sara Barkdoll, Lawrenceburg, started a group via social media in hopes of finding others that wanted to help in expressing support, encouragement and love for the elder care facilities staff," who are working hard to care for people during the COVID-19 crisis, reports Stacie Miller, Oldenburg. She reached out to facilities all over southeastern Indiana, including Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Osgood, Milan, Versailles, Vevay, Dillsboro and Rising Sun, to ask about specific needs and received quick responses with many needs for each of the facilities.
With the abundance of need, Barkdoll asked the group for coordinator volunteers for each area. Connie Collins, Batesville, raised her hand for the Batesville area, which included four long-term care facilities.
"Connie quickly formed a group from the Batesville/Oldenburg area and began communicating daily on the needs of the staff and residents and within two weeks she had received enough to provide care bags for 285 residents and baskets to serve 237 health care workers," according to Miller.
The care packages were delivered this week to Chateau of Batesville, The Waters of Batesville, St. Andrews Health Campus and RomWeber Flats and included prepackaged snacks, personal care and protective items, and recreational items, such as puzzle books and games.
The packages also included handmade cards and pictures from children throughout our community, thanks to Jennifer Lawson and the Mom2Mom group in Batesville.
