The New Point Volunteer Fire Department has once again teamed up with the Decatur County Special Olympics and Salt Creek Junior Farmers 4-H in a fundraiser to sell Georgia peaches. These peaches, which are refrigerated and perishable, are freestone and great for eating, baking, jellies and jams and freezing.
The price is $28 for a full box (about 25 pounds) and $18 for a half box (about 12.5 pounds). Cash and checks with proper ID will be accepted. Sorry, no debit or credit cards accepted.
The peaches are scheduled to be available for pickup at the fire department June 27-28 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cones and signs will direct drivers for drive-thru service. Please do not leave your vehicle to meet COVID-19 guidelines and have correct change if paying by cash or have check made out to NPVFD in advance to keep the line moving.
All orders must be picked up and paid for at the dates and times listed. NPVFD may cancel your order if peaches are not picked up unless special arrangements are made in advance.
To place an order by June 21: npvfd.com, npvfdpeaches@gmail.com or 812-222-2988. The website, e-mail and phone message will be updated with the latest information to keep you updated.
