Sunman-Dearborn Community School Corp. educators are experiencing teaching in a whole new way through e-learning as they continue to prepare lessons to keep their students engaged.
Amy Milton, Sunman Elementary School third-grade teacher, says, "I have learned the importance of flexibility and patience. Things are not always going to go the way you expect them to go and it's important to take deep breaths and regroup when needed. I have also learned how lucky I am to work in such a supportive school district. It has been wonderful to see everyone's willingness to share ideas and help out. My fellow teachers in third grade and I are in daily contact with each other for support and ideas. Our tech department has been wonderful and so helpful."
SES fifth-grade teacher Heather Lunsford noted, "I have learned that I am much better in the classroom, interacting and teaching my students. I need them as much as they need me. E-learning is hard!"
"I have learned to prioritize what is most important, to keep things simple and to keep the fun in music class," reports Jessica Risinger, SES K-5 music teacher. "My fellow special area teachers – art and physical education – and I believe that our subjects are more important than ever now to bring some normalcy and joy into our students' lives. This is a unique opportunity for our kids to share the arts and physical activity with their families and bring them together."
Joe Lamb, East Central High School advanced placement chemistry, ACP chemistry and instructional coach, points out "how amazing everyone in the EC community is! ... Parents and the administration have been very supportive."
He notes, "Interestingly enough, it is quite a bit more work to build e-learning lessons than standard lessons. Directions look different and the way we interact with kids is different. I typically start with a learning objective, generate some videos for students to watch, develop some quizzes to provide not only feedback on student learning, but also feedback on what I am doing. An average week takes about 10 hours per class of planning, which doesn’t include grading, office hours, meetings, etc. I create a week’s worth of material so students can work at their own pace throughout the week. I have office hours where students can use Google Meet to meet with me and ask questions."
Lunsford agrees that "lesson planning for e-learning is much more involved than lesson planning for a standard classroom. You have to find the material that you would like to teach that matches the standards. Most of the time, you have to digitalize the material because it is paper copies. Then you have to lay it out in an explicit lesson plan that parents/students are able to understand. Next, you take the materials and record yourself teaching the materials, all the while hoping that they are understanding how you are explaining things. Last, you have to take the recordings and place them with the digital material and post this information all at once into the Google Classroom and pray that everything works for the kids/parents."
For her kindergarten students, SES teacher Karri Kelley starts "by looking at my pacing guide to see what power standards I need to cover. Then I try to find various games, videos and online resources that will help my students learn those standards .... The biggest challenge is not being able to see how my kids are handling the material and being able to intervene when I need to."
Lunsford observes difficulties "when parents/families/students do not watch the explanation/lesson videos before they start a lesson. They also have all of the materials and lessons at once and start on lesson three instead of one, or they start with the assessment and skip all of the lessons. We are not there to stop them, explain the order or have them redo something that they are struggling with."
Milton reports she misses the stories and hugs. "These kids become such a part of your life that it has been a real struggle for me not to see them face to face .... Another challenge is just finding quality resources and learning how to navigate some of the digital world."
A struggle for Risinger is "teaching to a camera. I didn't realize how much energy my students give to me during lessons, which I don't feel now. There is so much in music class which is performance- and interaction-centered that it has been quite a challenge to provide instruction that is equal to what they would be getting in the physical classroom."
"It’s hard when you can’t quickly provide feedback to help students with misunderstandings," Lamb reveals.
"E-learning is going well at Bright Elementary School," reports principal Kelly Roth. "We have had the opportunity to have many, many hours of professional development and training using the Google Suite over the last several years. E-learning has afforded us the opportunity to put this knowledge into practice."
BES first-grade teacher Kim Wedding emphasizes, "There were a few hiccups, as expected. But overall, I am amazed at how most parents and students have risen to the challenge. The parent/teacher communication has greatly increased, and we are truly more of a 'team' through our e-learning."
BES second-grade educator Emily Thomison reveals, "It is a struggle for a lot of parents. Many are still juggling work and multiple kids and their workload. Many are not tech savvy and as one parent put it, 'It's like being sprayed with a fire hose,' which I totally understand!
"We are having a problem with some kids not getting help at home, while others are getting too much help and it is clearly the parents' handwriting that is being submitted. While we encourage help, we don't want them doing the work for them. And yes, we would like for parents to check over their work before submitting it."
As far as looking over student work, Lunsford says, "It is much harder to grade e-learning assignments – even though there are less of them – because I am not getting my best effort from my students. I can interact with them in the classroom and guide them."
Milton agrees, "It's harder because things are getting turned in at different times, and sometimes it takes a lot of clicking around to find all assignments."
However, Kelley says for her kindergarteners, "The e-learning assignments are pretty easy to grade. Google Classroom helps keep everything organized for me and my students."
Milton has this message for her students: "I am proud of them for working so hard and learning new things every day. I am happy that they have this opportunity to learn in a new way, but most of all I miss them."
Lunsford adds, "Know that we are going to make it through this stronger, better, wiser and more patient."
Lamb proclaims, "Every single person at EC misses you all! We are going to do everything we can to provide you with educational and emotional support. Be there for each other. We will all get through this together. You’ve got this!"
For her music students, Risinger suggests, "Remember that the joy of music is not limited to a place or time of day. This is an amazing chance for us to grow as musicians outside of our classroom and to share our love of music with our families. Let's use this time creatively and make the best of it!"
