Most area food pantries remain open with modified procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
At Brookville’s RedLife Food Bank, “We want to be here for our community and to give everyone encouragement,” says coordinator Marilyn York. With unemployment rising, “we had an increase of 54 new families in March.”
Linda Morehead, Southeastern Indiana Economic Opportunity Corp. family services coordinator at the organization’s Aurora office, says, “We are starting to see an increase in households in need, but we feel in the next several weeks we will see a greater need.”
On the other hand, attendance has dropped at the Sunman Food Pantry. Due to the governor’s stay-at-home order, “I think they think we’re not open,” says co-coordinator Sandra Wagner. On March 28 the pantry served 18 households, down from the typical 30-40.
“We’re going to do something special Tuesday, April 7,” reports Ripley County Food Pantry coordinator Bill Warren. “Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana is coming down with a big semi load of food from 4-6 p.m.” at Building 16C, Ripley County Fairgrounds Park, Osgood. “They’d like to pass out 600 baskets of (prebagged) food” on a drive-thru basis to obey the state social distancing mandate. “We had to get special permission from the state to prepack it.”
All open pantries have switched to drive-thru only. York details what the RedLife Food Bank and most others are doing: “Everyone will be asked to stay in their vehicles. The person’s name will be asked and how many are in the family. Volunteers will then bring boxes to each vehicle according to the size of the family.”
The Sunman pantry has a no-contact rule, too, so clients should pull up to the sidewalk side of the St. John’s United Church of Christ parish hall, reports Wagner.
“We’re trying to use social distancing as much as possible,” notes Ripley County Parks Department employee Kenny Bowling, who’s temporarily in charge at the Osgood pantry.
Batesville Area Ministerial Association Food Pantry volunteers tried that procedure the first week, then “we decided pretty fast that’s not a good idea,” says co-coordinator Anne Baran. She and another volunteer now stand at tables near the pantry door and 6 to 8 feet away from clients in vehicles. After getting necessary information, “the sheet goes into the building, where there are a couple people who load up a cart with the appropriate number” of items. Volunteers wheel carts to a different area in front of an adjacent building and place items on a table. When they have withdrawn, clients can load their free goods, so no volunteers are getting near vehicles.
Many in Batesville are wearing gloves and masks, some handmade by the Sisters of St. Francis.
“We keep some disinfectant out there” so helpers can spray and wipe down the tables. She believes this method is safer.
“We have had some volunteers I’ve never seen before who’ve offered to help,” which delights Baran. Older workers are being discouraged from coming during the coronavirus outbreak. “Some of those have actually been sent home.”
For the first time, boxes are being delivered to a small number of persons in need. With RomWeber Flats on lockdown, Batesville Area Resource Center board President Angela Byers Weldishofer has volunteered to transport food to the apartments manager, who delivers the boxes to about a dozen clients.
Many pantries are waiving document requirements to avoid touching clients’ papers, although some are checking paperwork through vehicle windows.
How are food supplies holding up? Good was the answer at the Batesville, Sunman and Ripley County sites. According to the Sunman co-coordinator, “Gleaners emailed me ... a $2,500 credit and we don’t have to pay it back!” The Batesville organizer says that pantry and others have received similar gifts.
At RedLife, “we are low, but not bare,” according to the coordinator. “We want to try ... to give everyone who comes to the food bank enough food for a month. We will be getting a delivery from Gleaners in Indianapolis before the next food bank (date) April 18.”
The SIEOC coordinator says, “We are always in need of food at both pantries” in Brookville and Aurora.
Clients may have to be patient at the Brookville site. She adds, “We are running on limited staff and have asked our volunteers to stay home to stay safe.”
There is one more option for hungry Franklin County residents. “We had a Gleaners food truck at the (Franklin County) Senior Center Wednesday, March 25,” according to executive director Cathy Pelsor. “We served approximately 85 seniors with a single box of food that was already prepackaged.”
Two Brookville sites have suspended operations.
“Unfortunately, we have not been able to remain open,” said board President Jan Day of New Mercies Community Services, which had a food pantry and where free community dinners had been served on Mondays-Wednesdays. “Our volunteers and guests are reluctant to come out.”
The Franklin County Community Outreach Paper Pantry is closed until further notice due to the pandemic. Pastor Ladona Webb, St. Thomas and Trinity Lutheran Churches, Brookville, notes, “Persons who have an emergency need for personal hygiene products may call the United Way of Franklin County at 765-647-2789, which will assist them in meeting their needs.”
