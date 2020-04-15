"My dad works in a hospital and he got the coronavirus by taking care of a sick patient," reports Batesville Primary School first-grader Hannah Bruns April 12. "I’m glad my dad is a nurse, but I was scared when he got it."
The 7-year-old writes by email, "My mom took good care of him, then he got better. Then my mom got sick. I was very scared.
"My dad took good care of her, but it took two weeks before she got better. I was sad because we couldn’t hug her."
The Batesville girl says, "Me and my brother Robby took care of each other when our dad was at work and our mom was in bed.
"Me and Robby prayed and did a pillow fight. And that made us feel better."
Mary Bruns reports April 15, "Rob and I are both fully recovered and the kids remain healthy."
