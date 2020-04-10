PANDEMIC DECORATIONS
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Kathy passed away April 3, 2020. Mother of Judge Robert (Karen) Freese, Dan (Lori) Freese, and Gary Freese; grandma of 5; and great-granny of 7. Private Service on Thursday, April 9. Full obit: www.meyersfuneralhomes.com
Ida B. Nobbe, age 100 of Batesville, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. Andrews Health Campus. Born April 7, 1919, in Hamburg, Indiana, she was six days short of her 101st birthday and is the daughter of Anna (nee Schulte) and Peter Lecher. She married Anthony Nobbe September 25, 1948, at…
Mary Elizabeth Knopfle, 69, Supply, North Carolina, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Lower Cape Fear LifeCare, Brunswick House. Mary was born at Margaret Mary Community Hospital, Batesville, Indiana, Thursday, Oct. 19, 1950, to the late William and Loretta Gillman Westerman. In additio…
Most Popular
Articles
- 'I had never experienced anything like that'
- Franklin County deputies arrest 31
- This area has highest rate of COVID-19 cases in state
- First area woman dies of COVID-19
- Southern Indiana officials discuss potential use of remote hospitals
- Transfer of nursing home residents into Delaware County prohibited
- NFLPA medical director Thom Mayer highlights challenges facing teams as they adapt to pandemic
- Church leaders promote Easter message of hope
- Second Franklin County woman dies, bringing COVID-19 toll to 7
- New Albany restaurants offer employee relief fund through T-shirt sales
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.