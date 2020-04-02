How are area judges coping during the pandemic? Three answered questions by email.
Ripley Circuit Court Judge Ryan King explains, “Only essential hearings are being conducted during the current emergency.” Examples include domestic violence protective orders, child protection requests, mental health hearings and some necessary criminal hearings. King’s objective is to conduct these hearings in the safest way possible. He knows “this is an inconvenience to litigants, but the safety and welfare of the litigants, employees and the community is of paramount importance.”
Because of an emergency order, procedural changes had to be made. King predicts, “As the coronavirus emergency continues and likely gets even worse, I suspect the virus will become increasingly relevant and significant in the future.”
The Ripley Circuit Court judge has noticed criminal filings are down and theorizes that’s due to the stay-at-home order. “Although at first look that would seem to be a good thing, I’m concerned that stress induced or exacerbated by the virus together with other complicating factors, such as substance abuse, may result in an increase in domestic violence and/or substance abuse.”
King is exploring technology as a way to keep pushing justice ahead during social distancing. “Out of necessity, we are looking into how we can best leverage Microsoft Teams (which allows co-workers to virtually chat, meet, call and collaborate all in one place) and/or Zoom software. If this emergency persists, and the Supreme Court rules are more flexible, I anticipate more hearings going to virtual platforms. Hopefully it doesn’t get to that point, but we must try to anticipate what’s around the next corner.”
The Odyssey case management system enables court employees to do most day-to-day case processing from anywhere. He points out, “Because staff and I have Odyssey-equipped laptops, we always have access to case files and current filings. I can do some things from home, but some matters can only be handled directly from the bench and in the court.”
King is getting support during the COVID-19 outbreak. “The Indiana Office of Court Services, Indianapolis, is there to assist the trial courts. Also, Supreme Court Justice Steve David called to see how things were going.”
The judge is worried. “My biggest concern is for the safety and welfare of our community. It is often said, but cannot be overstated, if a person doesn’t have their health, nothing else really matters. If things get worse and Governor Holcomb has to take additional action, then, in my mind, the biggest concern is that people are continuing to become ill and even dying. I can’t believe how much the world has changed in just a couple weeks. Given how serious this has become, it almost seems like everything, other than trying to stay healthy, is almost at a standstill.
“Second, and from the standpoint of the judiciary, the delays caused by the coronavirus are unlike anything the judiciary has seen, at least in recent times. The foundation of much of our justice system is the right to trial by jury. Even before conducting a trial by jury, the parties and the court must select a jury from among scores (perhaps 100 or more) of potential jurors. A jury itself consists of 12 persons plus two alternates. Given the social distancing parameters surrounding the coronavirus, the virus has effectively put the right to trial by jury on hold. Obviously, we can’t put 14 members of the public in a small room for days without the chances of the virus spread being astronomical!
He’s also concerned that someone in one of the courts or the prosecutor, clerk and/or probation offices will contract the disease. “Given how contagious this virus is, I fear that many will become infected, and then what?”
There is really no such thing as a typical day in Franklin County courtrooms. There are two judges, J. Steven Cox in Circuit Court No. 1 and Clay Kellerman in Circuit Court No. 2. The usual calendar for Cox has jury trials set on Mondays, civil matters on Tuesdays and Thursdays, criminal initial hearings and motions on Wednesdays and administrative reports on Fridays.
Kellerman hears civil cases on Mondays and Fridays, criminal initial hearings on Tuesdays, criminal bench trials on Thursdays and sets criminal jury trials on Wednesdays.
These orderly timetables, of course, can be torpedoes by emergency hearings, case conferences, hearing overruns and late-running parties and attorneys.
According to the judges, “Every case in the Circuit Court previously docketed is still set and requests for their continuances have been handled on a case-by-case basis. Last week’s docket saw several cases held and many continued at the request of parties. In Circuit 2, last week’s docket was continued into May and June as is this week’s docket and next week’s docket up to and including April 15. Circuit 2’s docket thereafter is being assessed on a daily basis. Neither court has suspended its operation nor has it postponed consideration of motions and pleadings as they have been received.”
On March 13, the court ordered the suspension of transporting inmates to and from the Indiana Department of Correction and other facilities and service providers. On March 17, the court petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court for relief under Administrative Rule 17, which requested, among other things, all deadlines imposed by statute or rule be suspended so that the court could logistically cover its docket remotely. On March 18, the Supreme Court granted the petition, Cox reports, “which allows both Judge Kellerman and myself great latitude in dealing with the challenges of this national emergency. In addition, the Indiana Supreme Court has issued additional orders, which detail guidance in the areas of wills and probate, remote administration of oaths, parenting time and expanding on authority already granted under Administrative Rule 17.
“Indiana Court Services, the Indiana Judges Association and Judicial Conference of Indiana continue to be available to every judge in the state with assistance and support. Judges have utilized electronic means of communication as a means of sharing ideas for coping with virtually every facet of administration which confront Indiana courts today. Additionally, Judge Kellerman and I have shared our approach with other area judges and colleagues in an effort to assist them in formulating their response to this pandemic. We remain in constant contact with our commissioners, councilmen and sheriff.”
After the governor banned unnecessary travel by the general public later that week, the county commissioners closed access to the county buildings. At that time, the court modified its approach to hearings and the way in which hearings would be conducted. It also adopted a system of rotation for personnel to limit the travel of court personnel while preserving continuity of operations.
What Kellerman and Cox are concerned about as judges “are the very same things we are concerned about in our private lives — namely the health, safety and welfare of our families, our neighbors and our community. The administration of justice will continue uninterrupted, even if in a modified form, because it is an essential component of ordered society and self-government. But how the current law will evolve to meet the challenges we may all face socially, economically or emotionally in the future is yet to be determined. We are confident that we are up to the challenge and are committed to execute our duties in the court in a manner consistent with the trust with which the public has entrusted to us, as well as with the oaths we have taken.”
They concluded, “We are here enforcing the orders of the court, which have remained unmodified. We are here supervising all persons assigned to supervision by order or by agreement through probation services and will continue that supervision uninterrupted if not modified. We are here 24/7 as we have been in the past and remain available to law enforcement and to the bar for consideration of pleadings, affidavits, warrants, advice and counsel.
“We are here because our civil liberties and Constitution have not been suspended, nor can they ever be under our system of self-government, even in a pandemic.”
