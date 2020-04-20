• Brookville Lake/Whitewater Memorial State Park naturalist shares video about river otter adaptations on Facebook.

• Tyson Foods cancels production in Logansport over COVID-19 concerns.

• ‘John touched many lives’: Terre Haute firefighter who died of COVID-19 remembered.

• Anderson man who died of novel coronavirus remembered as fine character actor and father figure.

• Pandemic presents challenges to special needs education.

• Columnist Mark Bennett recalls the impact of the first Earth Day.

• Tired of being alone? Sing along to these virus songs.

• Columnist Michael Hicks believes it’s time to rethink economic development spending.

• Pacers equipment manager learns how to sew to make face masks.

