• 30,000 N95 masks resurface in Goshen.
• GM returning 1,000 workers to Kokomo plant to build ventilators.
• Indiana chamber offers coronavirus resources to all businesses.
Gregory Wade Thayer, 69, of Osgood passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Margaret Mary Health in Batesville. The son of J. Wade and Mary Kamman Thayer was born at the Whitlatch Clinic in Milan on November 28, 1950. He was married to Yolanda Kramer on October 22, 1977, and his wife of 42 yea…
Eunice F. Miller, age 84 of Batesville, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Born November 5, 1935, in Franklin County Indiana, she is the daughter of Bertha (nee Geis) and William Metz. She worked 19 years at the Hill-Rom Company as an assembler. Family was most important to Eunice and…
Jane C. Fullenkamp, age 80 of Oldenburg, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at her home. Born July 20, 1939, in Batesville, she is the daughter of Helen (nee Doll) and Louis Dietz. She married Edward Fullenkamp April 4, 1959, at St. Louis Church and worked behind the butcher counter at the Village…
