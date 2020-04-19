The American Red Cross responds to approximately 64,000 disasters a year. Most of them are localized events.
Trained volunteers provide emotional support, financial assistance and information to help those affected begin the process of recovery. There are immediate needs for volunteers to support their communities. Participants can register as new or current Red Cross volunteers and receive basic skills training to respond to local disasters, such as fires or severe weather events.
In response to COVID-19 concerns, the American Red Cross Indiana Region has shifted its in-person classes to virtual classes to ensure trained volunteers are available to provide vital services.
These classes will be offered virtually through Zoom:
• "Disaster Basics: An Orientation," April 20, 10-11:30 a.m.
• "Zero to Hero: Begin a Trainee, Finish a Responder," April 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and April 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
• "Mass Care: An Overview," April 27, 9:30 a.m.-10 a.m.
• "Shelter Fundamentals," April 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
• "Feeding Fundamentals," April 28, 1-4 p.m.
• "Distribution of Emergency Supplies Fundamentals," April 29, 1-4 p.m.
• "Disaster Assessment Part I: Conducting Detailed Damage Assessments," May 4–6 (take at your own pace)
• "Disaster Assessment Part II: Map Meet-Up," May 7, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Persons may register at www.surveymonkey.com/r/LearningARC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.