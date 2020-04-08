The Franklin County Health Department announced April 8 receiving two new positive cases for COVID-19, bringing the total number to 61, according to a news release from the Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force, comprised of the county’s health and sheriff’s departments and emergency management agency.
Health officials released four more patients from quarantine. Three individuals who had tested positive for novel coronavirus have since recovered. The fourth person, a family member of one of the positive cases, showed no symptoms.
“Including these three, 22 of the 61 citizens who tested positive for the virus have recovered,” said FCHD supervisor Angie Ruther, RN.
Health officials continue to monitor the latest information from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Follow the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department and Franklin County Health Department on Facebook for the latest updates.
