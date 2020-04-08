One Batesville Task Force is a community-driven initiative to address short- and long-term voids and needs in crisis.
"Comprised of leadership from Batesville Area Resource Center, Batesville Area Ministerial Association, First Financial Bank, Margaret Mary Health, Batesville Community School Corp., city of Batesville, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, Ripley County Community Foundation, Safe Passage, Southeastern Indiana YMCA, One Community One Family, New Horizons Rehabilitation, and members of our philanthropic community, One Batesville has created the One Batesville Community Response Fund that will rapidly deploy resources to eligible households affected by crisis, currently the COVID-19 outbreak," explains task force President Angela Byers Weldishofer. She also is the board president of BARC and the task force is one of its committees.
The goal of the One Batesville Community Response Fund is to attract and provide financial assistance to help communities and households who are currently disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and its economic consequences. She reports, "The task force's intent is to work collaboratively and coordinate all response efforts to positively impact our community’s needs."
Grants will be administered in partnership with Batesville Area Resource Center and One Batesville Task Force members based on availability of funds and requests for assistance. Disbursements will complement the work of public health officials and will be distributed in the most equitable and transparent manner, considering relevant and emerging data on our community’s needs.
According to the president, "One Batesville Task Force is working around the clock to address needs on the front line and fundraise as our community’s needs continue to grow. While the health and economic impacts of COVID-19 will be felt by everyone, many of our community who already fight daily to meet their basic needs will face devastating short- and long-term effects in light of this pandemic. Additionally, those in our community who have been fortunate in the past to not need financial assistance may have challenges navigating through systems in place and properly identifying resources available to them in this time."
Weldishofer urges, "Please consider a monetary contribution to the One Batesville Community Response Fund. All donations sent to Batesville Area Resource Center during this time will be designated to the fund to help address critical needs in our local community. We are proud of how our community has banded together to help and we look forward to working with all of you to meet the needs in our community."
To make a contribution, please go online at www.BatesvilleResourceCenter.com or mail a check to Batesville Area Resource Center, P.O. Box 55, Batesville, IN 47006. Batesville Area Resource Center is a registered 501(c)3 and your donation may be tax-deductible.
She adds, "We are not yet ready to accept applications for funding from individuals, but we will be very soon."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.