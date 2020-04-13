The Batesville Area Resource Center formed the One Batesville Task Force with the purpose of addressing the immediate needs of those residing in the Batesville Community School Corp.’s district in times of crisis and disaster.
The task force is a committee under the umbrella of the Batesville Area Resource Center. Members include the Batesville Area Ministerial Association, First Financial Bank, Margaret Mary Health, Batesville Community School Corp., city of Batesville, Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce, Ripley County Community Foundation, Safe Passage, Southeastern Indiana YMCA, One Community One Family, New Horizons Rehabilitation and members of our philanthropic community.
The task force has launched the One Batesville Community Response Fund. The fund will provide emergency financial relief to support the immediate and emerging needs of individuals and families who have lost significant income and are unable to meet basic needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our focus is to help Batesville area residents access their basic necessities and support working families who are falling into the gap – making too much to qualify for services, but not enough to make ends meet,” says Angela Byers Weldishofer, Batesville Area Resource Center board president. “We already know how business closures are impacting take-home pay of employees, and we expect to see a significant increase in Batesville area families and individuals seeking community resources, such as rental and utility assistance, food access, mental health, or filing for unemployment.”
The state of Indiana has seen a significant spike in unemployment claims in just a short time since businesses were ordered to close or restrict their services, so the need to have a community-based and community-funded relief fund for individuals and families is vast.
“Right now, we are calling on our community and our corporate partners to come together and support struggling Batesville area residents. This pandemic is a health crisis, but it is an economic crisis as well, and we intend to be here to support those being affected,” says Byers Weldishofer. “The One Batesville Task Force understands the upcoming economic relief package and the lift on evictions or shutting off services, but the payments will be due at some point.
"It’s important for those of us that have to contribute to help those that have not.” To contribute to the One Batesville Community Response Fund, currently dedicated to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.BatesvilleResourceCenter.com or mail a check to Batesville Area Resource Center, P.O. Box 55, Batesville, IN 47006.
The One Batesville Task Force has launched a nonemergency hotline for households seeking financial assistance and other community resources during the COVID-19 crisis.
The hotline number 812-932-BARC will connect individuals to a voicemail that is supervised by trained social service professionals from Safe Passage and One Community One Family. Information exchanged will be kept confidential and shared only with the Grants Allocation Committee. Members have all signed confidentiality agreements.
The fund will provide flexible funding resources of up to $500 to eligible households. To be eligible for support, individuals must have a current household income at or below 100% of Area Median Income (AMI), which is determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. A chart of Area Median Income for both Franklin and Ripley counties based on household size is found at BatesvilleResourceCenter.com.
All applicants will go through an intake phone call to ensure as many needs are being met as possible, which is being conducted confidentially by social service professionals at Safe Passage and One Community One Family. Applicants are being asked for proof of identity and residency and must demonstrate a loss of earned income due to the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of medical reasons or business or school closures. The approval of any funding is based both on eligibility and the availability of funds.
In addition to the hotline, residents may submit a request online at BatesvilleResourceCenter.com by clicking on Documents. While information about community resources is available to the general public, the Community Response Fund is currently limited to residents in the Batesville area.
Batesville Area Resource Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization working with community partners to combine local resources to strengthen lives. BARC offers an affordable environment where social service organizations come together to provide needed support.
