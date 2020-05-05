Beverly Wilson reports, "Activity director Mary Ellen Rinklin has planned engaging activities. Since we are not able to gather in groups, we are doing our activities from the community room and showing it over our closed circuit TV system. Our stretch and movement program has been a great success. Instead of groups of approximately eight Sisters, we broadcast the program every day at 10 a.m. to the Sisters’ TVs. The silver lining is instead of participating in an exercise class once or twice a week, they can tune in every morning Monday-Friday!"