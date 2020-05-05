Jenny Mattingly has been working at Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health, Indianapolis, for about five years. "Three of those years I have been primarily working in the neonatal intensive care unit," says the 2010 Oldenburg Academy graduate.
"My main responsibilities include treating patients with breathing problems and respiratory diseases. I assess their oxygen levels and provide treatment when they are struggling to breathe. When they are really sick, one of my main roles is to assist with intubations and manage the breathing tubes and ventilators."
Due to the COVID-19 crisis, additional safety precautions had to be taken. "One of the main ways it has affected patients at the hospital is by limiting the number of visitors allowed. Normally, four people are allowed at bedside with the child. However, during this time only, one parent is allowed at bedside at a time. At the adult hospitals, no visitors are currently allowed.
"When a patient gets tested for COVID-19, the patient gets put into 'enhanced isolation precautions.' Employees taking care of that patient wear N95 masks, face shields, hair nets, gloves and gowns that cover their entire scrubs. We are limiting the number of nurses, doctors and respiratory therapists going into the room to reduce exposure to the virus," reveals the 28-year-old.
"There have been a lot of policy changes to help prevent the spread and keep employees and patients safe. Currently, all employees are required to wear a surgical mask at all times during their shifts. If there is going to be an aerosolized procedure, such as intubation, then the employee would wear a N95 mask and face shield. In the midst of the crisis, masks and personal protective equipment are in short supply. Before the crisis, we had plenty of masks, but now we are taking extra precautions to save our equipment. I carry my face shield and N95 mask in a brown paper bag and will keep it until it becomes soiled."
The Ball State University graduate, who received a bachelor's degree in respiratory therapy, points out, "Working in a large urban hospital has taught me how to handle multiple sick patients at a time. IU Health has always had disaster plans in place in case of emergency. I never would have thought I would have experienced a pandemic like this. I have learned to be flexible to change and work together as a team to prepare for the worst.
"One of the main ways Riley Hospital is helping the crisis is by supporting the adult hospitals in whatever way they can. We have sent ventilators and supplies over to the adult campuses. We have also taken in neonatal and pediatric patients from other hospitals in order for them to make room for COVID patients. It was overwhelming at first to take in so many more babies in a matter of days, but everyone worked together to make it a smooth transition."
"My family has been really supportive of me and are proud of what I am doing during this time .... I have two older brothers. Timmy is an English teacher at St. Jude's School in Indianapolis. Paul lives in L.A. and works for Amazon. Paul has been on lockdown for quite awhile in California. Hopefully, he will be able to visit us in Indiana soon. My parents (Dan and Mary Mattingly) live in Batesville and have been working from home."
"My biggest fear is spreading it (COVID-19) to members of my family, so I have been keeping my distance and not visiting them. FaceTime and Zoom have helped me stay connected to them when we can't be together in person."
Mattingly, who lives in the Fountain Square neighborhood of Indianapolis, recommends that Hoosiers "keep up with social distancing. I know it's hard, but I do feel that it is working. It's busy at the hospitals, but we are not overwhelmed and are able to treat all of the patients effectively. If we keep it up, hopefully we can go back to normal sooner than later."
"I just want to say thank you to everyone for their support. Lots of restaurants and businesses have donated items, such as homemade masks, meals to employees and even Easter baskets. It brings us some joy during this scary time. I am glad everyone is coming together."
