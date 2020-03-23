Schools closed until at least May 1
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced March 19 the state will take more extreme measures to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.
He’s signed executive orders that will extend the closure of schools, provide economic relief and protections for individuals and businesses, and expand unemployment insurance benefits for those impacted by job losses.
All K-12 public schools will remain closed until at least May 1. All state testing will be canceled for the academic year.
Utilities won’t be disconnected
The Batesville Water & Gas Utility encourages all customers to pay by check when possible and use the dropbox location in the parking lot, 7 N. Eastern Ave. The utility will not disconnect any customer’s service for nonpayments. Meter reading will continue and bills will be sent. Customers are urged to pay what they can to avoid building up large balances on their accounts, which will be harder to pay off later, according to an emailed Nixle message posted by the Batesville Police Department March 19.
A Duke Energy news release notes, “We understand that many customers may be facing unexpected financial hardships. To help, we have suspended disconnections for nonpayment for home and business accounts during this time. Effective March 21, we will waive all fees for late payments and returned checks, and for credit or debit card payments for residential accounts. In addition, we are relaxing our usual timelines for payment arrangements. Customers who were recently disconnected can contact us to make arrangements for service restoration.” Residential customers may call 800-521-2232 and business customers may call 800-774-1202.
“To help our employees, customers and communities in this challenging time, the Duke Energy Foundation is providing $1.3 million in assistance across the seven states we serve. This money will be distributed through local nonprofits to help feed the hungry and support other needs of those affected by the pandemic.”
Ripley County salons shuttered
In an effort to stop and slow the spread of COVID-19, Ripley County health officer Dr. David Welsh mandated that all salons (hair, nails, tanning, tattoo, laser hair removal, microblading) be closed effective March 22 at noon until further notice.
“It is the duty of the Ripley County Health Department to keep our community safe,” he pointed out. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation, and together we can and will tackle this challenge.”
Shorter public hours at government center
Starting March 20, the Franklin County Government Center and Franklin County Clerk’s Office will be open the public from 8:30 a.m.-noon, according to http://www.franklincounty.in.gov.
The Franklin County Auditor’s Office will be closed to the public during regular business hours, but will accept appointments. Please follow CDC guidelines if you are exhibiting any symptoms. “Please call us, do not come in.” Info: clerk, 765-647-5111; auditor, 765-647-4631.
U.S. 52 section will close soon
The closure of U.S. 52 west of Brookville has been rescheduled to begin on or after Monday, March 30, for crews to start work on a slide repair project. INDOT contractor GeoStabilization International will stabilize approximately 900 feet of road and shoulder with a shotcrete soil nail wall.
The road will close about one-half mile west of S.R. 101 in Franklin County through early August. The detour route for U.S. 52 eastbound will follow I-74 to State Road 229, and S.R. 1 to S.R. 44 for U.S. 52 westbound.
Grant applications deadline extended
The Ripley County Drug Awareness Coalition Executive Board has decided to extend the submission date for applications for its annual grants. Funds are available to organizations that support efforts to prevent and reduce the effects of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs among Ripley County citizens. Grant applications are available at www.ripleycountydrugawarenesscoalition.com or through its Facebook page.
Applications are now due April 16. Please bring them to the scheduled monthly meeting on this date.
Most shooting ranges re-opened March 19
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife Area shooting ranges, excluding the one at Tri-County FWA, resumed normal operating hours March 19. Offices are closed to the public, but staff can be reached with questions by phone. Numbers are posted at public entrances.
IDNR wants to provide Hoosiers with outdoor activities they can do amid concerns about the coronavirus, and is doing its best to ensure the safest possible environment for visitors. Info: on.IN.gov/DNRShootingRanges.
Brown County’s top 10
The top 10 reasons for spring breaking in Brown County (or saving these ideas for later), according to the Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau: hiking, mountain biking, zip lining, horseback riding, indoor waterpark, sweet treats, camping, cozy cabins with fireplaces, kayaking, and mining and gold panning.
The bureau noted, “Due to public health concerns and state guidelines, many events and some local businesses have been canceled or temporarily closed. The visitors center has been continuously reaching out to local event organizers and businesses regarding their current status, as well as compiling ongoing lists of such information. We advise that you consult with the websites of particular events, attractions, shops, and restaurants for up-to-date info. Info: 812-988-7303 or https://www.browncounty.com.
No audition workshop
The Batesville Area Arts Council’s “So you Want to be in a Musical: Audition Workshop” scheduled for April 4 has been cancelled. Please watch for announcements regarding “Shrek” auditions April 18-19. Info: producer Leacarol Bennett, 812-525-4851 or lbennett0749@gmail.com.
Volunteers always wanted
Want to get involved? Several Batesville area service organizations are seeking passionate volunteers, according to the city’s March newsletter. To volunteer: community development director Steven Harmeyer, sharmeyer@batesvilleindiana.us or 812-933-6116.
