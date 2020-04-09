Do you have a COVID-19 story?
How did you battle COVID-19? What was your hospital experience like? What did you do while quarantined? After the pandemic, who will you always remember? What do you want area citizens to know about this disease? How have you coped with the death of a loved one? Do you have an ingenious way to sanitize or be socially distant?
The Herald-Tribune would like to tell your stories and publish your photos. Please email theheraldtribune@batesvilleheraldtribune.com or call 812-717-3113 and please be sure to leave your name, phone number and email address.
Grant applications due
Rising Sun Regional Foundation grant applications are due via email at risingsunregionalfoundation@gmail.com by Wednesday, April 15, by 4 p.m., reported executive director Jascia Redwine. Info: 812-438-4490.
Where to buy newspapers
The Herald-Tribune is sold inside area stores and outside of The Herald-Tribune office, 475 N. Huntersville Road. Each issue costs $1.
Call ahead for free health clinic help
The Southeast Indiana Health Center, 920 County Line Road, Batesville, which was established for residents of Franklin and Ripley counties who do not have health care coverage or insurance, is open, but running in a hybrid way.
Manager Paul Tyrer says, “I need people to call ahead of time and I will help them. No walk-ins.” Info: 812-932-4515 or www.seihc.org.
YMCA runs virtual classes
Southeastern Indiana YMCA has been running some virtual classes six days per week with some success, reports wellness director Jacob Garvin. Next week’s schedule:
Monday, April 13 – Mayra Adams, Zumba via Zoom, noon
Tuesday, April 14 – Laura Ault, Zumba via Zoom, 5:15 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15 – Mayra Adams, Zumba via Zoom, noon
Thursday, April 16 – Laura Ault, Zumba via Zoom, 5:15 p.m.
Friday, April 17 – Nikki Kaiser, Facebook Live high intensity class that will also be recorded, time TBD, link will be sent out
Saturday, April 18 – Nikki Kaiser, Facebook Live pilates/yoga class that will also be recorded, time TBD, link will be sent out
Some of the Zoom Zumba classes have over 25 participants. Garvin reports, “No need to be a member – we are just trying to give folks some options in these quarantined times. Interested parties just need to check our Facebook page for the zoom link.”
Be alert on I-74
Work is expected to begin this week on a $9.7 million asphalt resurface contract on I-74 in Decatur County. A nine-mile section of the interstate will be patched, milled and repaved between Greensburg and New Point.
Both day and nighttime lane closures will be in effect beginning on or after Monday, April 6. A 55 mph speed restriction (when flashing) will also be in place.
The contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc., North Vernon, in January and is expected to be complete by the end of September. Motorists should slow down, watch for slowed and/or stopped traffic, and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Bridgework delayed
The bridge deck replacement project on State Road 101 over South Hogan Creek in Ripley County has been delayed to ensure highway access and mobility in response to COVID-19.
INDOT contractor Force Construction closed the bridge April 1 for work to begin, but it has been re-opened. The new estimated start date is Friday, May 1. At that time the road will close for about 90 days between county roads 50 North and 50 South south of Milan.
The contract was awarded to Force Construction in July 2019 for $917,700 and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30.
CLP and CDL appointments can be made
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles opened six branches by appointment only beginning April 6 to process new Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and CDL upgrades/downgrades to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement credential transactions. Appointments will be available Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4:00 p.m.
The nearest branches are 5620 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis; and 501 Burkhart Blvd., Seymour.
Info: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4509.htm or 888-692-6841 Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Handbag donations will help DV clients
As you do your spring cleaning and clean out closets or come across good online deals, consider donating new or gently used purses, satchels or overnight bags to Safe Passage for its eighth annual Handbags 4 Hope purse auction, suggests community outreach/communications director Mary Mattingly. Donations may be dropped off at the Batesville shelter, or by calling 812-933-1990.
Brand name handbags, often stuffed with local gift certificates and other items, are featured on the silent auction during the salad luncheon fundraiser, which will be hosted by Batesville Christian Church and held at the Batesville High School cafeteria Aug 15.
Proceeds go toward helping domestic violence clients with direct needs, such as housing deposits, fuel vouchers, food and clothing.
Fish stocking continues
The IDNR Fish and Wildlife Division recently began spring fish stockings at locations across the state. Biologists from state fisheries will coordinate statewide with city and county parks to gain access.
To ensure the public and staff’s safety, as trucks are stocking fish, please remember to practice social distancing.
Some egg collection efforts have been canceled for this year. Each year, staff collect walleye and muskellunge (muskie) eggs from wild sources to sustain populations. Though nearly all of Indiana’s walleye waters are sustained through stocking, missing one year of stocking should not significantly impact walleye fishing. Saugeye and muskie fishing also look positive. Muskies are a long-lived species, and their lifespans temper the effect of missed stockings. Info: wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm
Fishing derby has new date
The 32nd annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 20, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. rain or shine at Lake in the Pines, 10412 N. Dearborn Road, Sunman, just west of New Alsace. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. Participants are not required to possess Indiana fishing licenses since they will be fishing at a private lake.
Prizes valued at $1,500 will be given to those registered. The derby is open to the public. The entry fees for adults and children 12 years and up is $18 and free for younger children. Info: Dale Back, 812-623-2431 or backdale@gmail.com; www.newalsaceconservationclub.com
