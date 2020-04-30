Individuals can support hospital staff
“It’s time to show the love! In honor of National Hospital Week, May 10-16, help support our hospital staff by sending photos or videos – 10 seconds or less – of your family showing your appreciation,” said Margaret Mary Health marketing coordinator Becky Walter.
All submissions will be compiled into a video, which will be shared during Hospital Week. Please e-mail submissions to info@mmhealth.org by Monday, May 4. “Thanks in advance for your participation,” Walter noted.
Free Fishing Days begin May 3
May 3 is the first of Indiana’s four Free Fishing Days when Indiana residents can fish the state’s public waters without a fishing license or trout/salmon stamp.
Fishing is an excellent way to get outside and connect as a family. It is also a great opportunity to relax and connect with the outdoors while practicing social distancing. May is an especially good time to fish because the water is warming and the fish are biting. Visit a local park, state forest, fish and wildlife area or state recreation area for fishing opportunities. For public places to fish, see the Where to Fish map at on.IN.gov/where2fish. You can also find nearby urban water with catchable-size channel catfish or rainbow trout at wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm.
This year’s remaining Free Fishing Days are June 6-7 and Sept. 26. To learn more about Free Fishing Days, see dnr.IN.gov/fishfree.
When fishing or doing any other activity, Hoosiers should follow posted restrictions and practice social distancing. Your fishing rod is a measure of appropriate social distance. For the most up-to-date information regarding the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and COVID-19, visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19.
Stress relief workshop online Wed.
The American Red Cross Indiana Region will present a free, virtual stress relief workshop Wednesday May 6, from 6-7:30 p.m.
The workshop facilitated by independently licensed and highly-trained mental health professionals, with extensive experience in stress management and military life and culture is designed to help individuals learn the benefits of healthy stress, recognize when stress is unhealthy and know what steps to take to effectively manage stress over the long term. Its purpose is to help health care professionals, first responders, veterans and family members recover and heal from their service.
To register: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/103931319374
Star-Spangled Symphony cancelled
This year’s Star-Spangled Indianapolis Symphony concert in Batesville, originally scheduled to take place June 28, has been cancelled. City of Batesville, Hillenbrand and Batesville Area Arts Council organizers made the decision to not move forward with the patriotic performance and fireworks display out of an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of organizers and attendees.
Paul Whitmore, Hillenbrand corporate communications manager, explained, “Uncertainty around the timing of when COVID-19-related stay-at-home orders will be lifted has also made planning a large event challenging.” The organizers appreciate the public’s understanding of this decision and will determine the next steps once it is safe to do so and, in the meantime, encourage the community to stay healthy and safe.
Another fresh food option
“Local food enthusiasts, we’re very excited to announce our online store is ready” with no contact food delivery, reports Trish Bellmore, Fresh Local Food Collaborative of Southeast Indiana executive value chain coordinator.
Current products range from beef, pork and eggs to seedlings, honey and loofah sponges.
Shoppers can order by 5 p.m. Saturday night for Monday home delivery.
She urges, “Check back often for new products as they become available over the next few weeks. Southeast Indiana farmers are counting on you. Shop today. Shop local.”
Info: www.fresh-local.org.
Hoosiers can request an absentee ballot
The portal at www.IndianaVoters.com" target="_blank">www.IndianaVoters.com has been upgraded to allow voters to request an absentee ballot directly from the website. Previously, voters could only request an absentee ballot by mail, email or fax. Secretary of State Connie Lawson announced this change as part of ongoing efforts by her office and the Indiana Election Division to make it easier for Hoosiers to vote in the June 2 primary election.
“We’re facing an unusual situation in this year’s primary, and I am committed to making sure all Indiana voters can vote with security and convenience,” she said.
Any registered voter may request an absentee ballot for the primary. To vote absentee by mail, voters who qualify must complete an absentee-by-mail application. These are also available online at www.IndianaVoters.com. Voters may also submit their request by mail, email or fax. The application must be completed and received by the county election board or the Indiana Election Division by May 21.
After an application has been received, the voter will be mailed a primary election ballot. The voter must then complete the ballot and return it to the county election board by noon (local time) June 2.
College seniors may sound off
The Herald-Tribune would like to interview college seniors about their spring semesters during the pandemic, jobs outlooks and thoughts about their futures. Area students willing to be interviewed may contact managing editor Debbie Blank at debbie.blank@batesvilleheraldtribune.com or 812-717-3113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.