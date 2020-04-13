Free tree distribution will have to wait
The Batesville Lions Club and Thrive Market will not be holding their annual free tree distribution due to the challenges of meeting state requirements regarding group assemblies.
Lions Club Secretary Joe Foster explains, “It has been our tradition to celebrate Arbor Day and Earth Day in late April by providing trees for planting. We hope that we will be able to do something similar during the second planting season in the fall. Our decision was reached out of concern for the families that would have participate in this program and our volunteers.
“Thank you for your continuing support of the Batesville Lions Club projects and fundraisers.” Info: 859-760-3326.
Donations will support MMH during COVID-19 outbreak
Margaret Mary Health Foundation has established a COVID-19 Relief Fund, according to an April 13 news release. Gifts to this fund will directly help support a variety of needs throughout the organization, from the purchase of needed supplies to helping support team members during the crisis.
To donate: go to https://www.mmhealth.org/relief/ or mail tax-deductible checks made payable to the Margaret Mary Health Foundation to Margaret Mary Health Foundation, 321 Mitchell Ave., Batesville, IN 47006.
Big Oaks season opening postponed
In keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the season opening for Big Oaks National Wildlife Refuge scheduled for April 17 is postponed until further notice, reports manager Joe Robb.
In addition, the youth turkey hunt that was slated for April 18-19 and the state-drawn spring turkey hunt that was scheduled to take place April 22-May 10 are cancelled. He explains, “We evaluated the access and safety orientation requirements that would be necessary to properly open the refuge to the public within pre-existing management agreements with the Army and concluded that doing so would violate current CDC guidance and would not allow us to protect the health and safety of our visitors and employees.”
Be alert on I-74
Work was expected to begin last week on a $9.7 million asphalt resurface contract on I-74 in Decatur County. A nine-mile section of the interstate will be patched, milled and repaved between Greensburg and New Point.
Both day and nighttime lane closures are in effect. A 55 mph speed restriction (when flashing) will also be in place.
The contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc., North Vernon, in January and is expected to be complete by the end of September. Motorists should slow down, watch for slowed and/or stopped traffic, and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Bridgework later
The bridge deck replacement project on State Road 101 over South Hogan Creek in Ripley County has been delayed to ensure highway access and mobility in response to COVID-19.
INDOT contractor Force Construction closed the bridge April 1 for work to begin, but it has been re-opened. The new estimated start date is Friday, May 1. At that time the road will close for about 90 days between county roads 50 North and 50 South south of Milan.
The contract was awarded to Force Construction in July 2019 for $917,700 and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30.
Relay for Life delayed
Due to the pandemic, the Relay for Life of Dearborn and Ohio Counties is postponed from the original date of May 16. Leaders are looking for a new date later this summer. Samantha Peddenpohl, Fund the Mission Lead, said, “Cancer doesn’t stop and neither will we!”
With a goal of $110,000, teams already have raised $50,341.
The next meeting Monday, May 11, at 6:30 p.m. will be held virtually through Microsoft Teams or persons can call in. Info: www.relayforlife.org/DearbornOhioCountyIN
CLP and CDL appointments can be made
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles opened six branches by appointment only beginning April 6 to process new Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and CDL upgrades/downgrades to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement credential transactions. Appointments will be available Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4:00 p.m.
The nearest branches are 5620 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis; and 501 Burkhart Blvd., Seymour. Info: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4509.htm or 888-692-6841 Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Handbag donations will help DV clients
As you do your spring cleaning and clean out closets or come across good online deals, consider donating new or gently used purses, satchels or overnight bags to Safe Passage for its eighth annual Handbags 4 Hope purse auction, suggests community outreach/communications director Mary Mattingly. Donations may be dropped off at the Batesville shelter, or by calling 812-933-1990.
Brand name handbags, often stuffed with local gift certificates and other items, are featured on the silent auction during the salad luncheon fundraiser, which will be hosted by Batesville Christian Church and held at the Batesville High School cafeteria Aug 15.
Proceeds go toward helping domestic violence clients with direct needs, such as housing deposits, fuel vouchers, food and clothing.
Fish stocking continues
The IDNR Fish and Wildlife Division recently began spring fish stockings at locations across the state. Biologists from state fisheries will coordinate statewide with city and county parks to gain access.
To ensure the public and staff’s safety, as trucks are stocking fish, please remember to practice social distancing.
Some egg collection efforts have been canceled for this year. Each year, staff collect walleye and muskellunge (muskie) eggs from wild sources to sustain populations. Though nearly all of Indiana’s walleye waters are sustained through stocking, missing one year of stocking should not significantly impact walleye fishing. Saugeye and muskie fishing also look positive. Muskies are a long-lived species, and their lifespans temper the effect of missed stockings. Info: wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm
Fishing derby has new date
The 32nd annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 20, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. rain or shine at Lake in the Pines, 10412 N. Dearborn Road, Sunman, just west of New Alsace. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. Participants are not required to possess Indiana fishing licenses since they will be fishing at a private lake.
Prizes valued at $1,500 will be given to those registered. The derby is open to the public. The entry fees for adults and children 12 years and up is $18 and free for younger children. Info: Dale Back, 812-623-2431 or backdale@gmail.com; www.newalsaceconservationclub.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.