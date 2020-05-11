COVID-19 testing in Osgood
The Ripley County Health Department, Indiana State Department of Health and Optum are offering COVID-19 testing by appointment weekdays from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. starting May 13 at Ripley County Fairgrounds Building No. 16 (food pantry building east end), 229 N. Lynn St., Osgood.
To be eligible for testing, a person must be symptomatic or have close contact with a COVID-19 positive person, or must work or be in close contact with an at-risk population; and must be an Indiana resident.
There is no charge for testing; however, if insured, insurance information may be collected.
This testing location will operate on a month-by-month basis depending on the community’s need.
To register: https://lhi.care/covidtesting or 888-634-1116.
107 cases in Franklin County to date
The Franklin County Health Department announced May 8 receiving three new positive COVID-19 cases, all adults, bringing the county’s total number to 107, according to a Franklin County COVID-19 Task Force news release.
Health officials also announced that four more patients have recovered from the coronavirus, with 78 patients surviving to date.
Officials would like to remind businesses, “On or before May 11, all Hoosier employers shall develop a plan to implement measures and institute safeguards to ensure a safe environment for their employees, customers, clients and members,” according to the governor’s Executive Order 20-26 section 4. The order also states, “The plan shall be provided to each employee or staff and posted publicly.” The plan must also follow Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration standards. To review the order: www.coronavirus.in.gov.
Info on the governor’s program to connect small businesses and nonprofit organizations with PPE to safely reopen: https://backontrack.in.gov/ppemarketplace.htm.
For the latest information on COVID-19, including business reopening plans: www.franklincounty.in.gov.
New polling place in Batesville
Voters in three precincts have a new location for the June 2 primary election, reports Ripley County election deputy Diane Macek. Adams 3 and Laughery 1-1 and 2-1 residents will cast ballots at the Batesville Middle School new gymnasium because the Batesville Knights of Columbus Hall is closed until July 6.
Recycle Center reopens
On Monday, May 11, the Southeastern Indiana Recycling District returned to full service. The website https://www.seird.org says, “Please remember to be safe by following the instructions on the posted signs.”
For those outside city limits who don’t have curbside recycling service, the Batesville Area Recycle Center at 616 John St. is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 1-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.-noon. The outside containers have been removed. Recyclables need to be separated and placed in proper receptacles inside of the center. Info: 812-801-9099.
Reuse stores in Osgood and Brookville will remain closed until May 26.
U.S. 52 section closed
INDOT contractor Sunesis Construction closed U.S. 52 4.77 miles east of S.R. 1 near the Franklin-Dearborn County line May 11 to continue work on a $637,000 small structure replacement contract.
The road is closed west of New Trenton and will remain closed for about 45 days. The official state detour will follow I-74 to S.R. 1 at St. Leon.
The contract was awarded in August 2019 and is expected to be complete by the end of July. Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Musical options online
It will be several weeks until Metamora Performing Arts leaders will be able to have shows at the Opry Barn again. Back on Track stage four permits entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity in mid-June.
Until then there are online options. Night Owl Country Band, originally scheduled at the barn in April and rescheduled in November, has a Who’s Hoo Independent Country Countdown podcast. Bandmates review songs submitted by independent artists and share their top 10 for the week: https://nightowlcountryband.simplecast.com
Kerry Patrick Clark, an American singer-songwriter in the folk tradition, was going to perform in Metamora May 30. Enjoy him on Facebook every Saturday in May at 6 p.m.: https://www.facebook.com/events/692682708141544? event_time_id=6926827 24808209
Concerts for a Cause Carryout Concerts livestream from Indianapolis Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m.: https://www.facebook.com/ groups/309171103376455
The Wallens, Brian and Molly, livestream from home: https://www.facebook.com/thewallensmusic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.