MMH offers financial options for those with COVID-19 income loss
For patients who are experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Margaret Mary Health is offering modified payment plans and support to help. Those who are temporarily unemployed may qualify for significantly reduced payment plans for up to 90 days. Additionally, those who have been permanently laid off may now qualify for financial assistance.
“We understand many members of our community may be struggling financially right now,” said MMH President and CEO Tim Putnam. “Our community always supports us in our time of need, and we want to do the same for them. We hope anyone who is having trouble paying their medical bills will reach out to us so we can determine payment arrangements that meet their needs.”
MMH’s financial counselors are available to work with patients on a case-by-case basis. To discuss payment plan options or financial assistance: 812-933-5441.
Third confirmed tornado April 8
“A brief tornado touched down in far southeast Ripley County in Cross Plains” April 8 from 10:06 to 10:07 p.m., according to an April 16 National Weather Service public information statement.
“The tornado damaged trees as well as caused roof damage to homes and businesses. Based on the degree of damage, the tornado produced winds of around 65 mph, and is rated EF-0 (weak) on the enhanced Fujita scale. The National Weather Service greatly appreciated the support and assistance from Ripley County Emergency Management with these findings.”
Both Hoosier senators on task force
U.S. Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun have been selected by President Donald Trump to serve on his bipartisan Congressional Economic Task Force, which will provide counsel to the president on the re-opening of America in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Young said, “American families, workers and job creators have suffered immensely as a result of the coronavirus. In Congress, we acted in an unprecedented fashion with broad bipartisan support to send aid to those who are hurting through no fault of their own. Now we must carefully examine how to safely and effectively re-open our economy and get our people back to work while heeding the guidance of public health experts. I’m grateful that President Trump has asked me to join this task force, and I look forward to working with him and my colleagues in Congress to safely get our country back to work.”
Map shows food pantries and meal sites
Hoosiers who may be struggling to provide food for their families can use a new online tool to locate nearby help. The state’s Food Assistance Availability Map at https://www.in.gov/fssa/dfr/5768.htm provides locations of local pantries, community kitchens and other food sources.
Pantries are locations where Hoosiers can pick up groceries to prepare a meal or snack at home, whereas meal sites provide packed, ready-to-eat meals.
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration created the map in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and continues to work with food organizations across the state to track and provide updates on which locations are open.
Anyone having trouble with getting food, including those who need groceries, can also call 211 or visit in211.org to connect with local resources.
S.R. 46 slide repair in Dearborn County soon
INDOT contractor GeoStabilization International plans to begin work April 27 on State Road 46 in Dearborn County to repair a geologic road slide that occurred in late March following heavy rains. Crews will construct a 100-foot soil nail, shotcrete wall along the affected area.
The road will remain closed between Chappelow Hill and Whites Hill roads in northeastern Dearborn County while work is in progress. The official detour will follow I-74.
This work will be completed as part of an emergency slide repair contract. S.R. 46 is expected to reopen by mid-May, weather permitting.
American Legion state convention cancelled
Zoom, FaceTime, Google hangouts, Skype and telegraph? The American Legion held a telegraphic roll call in August 1942 during World War II, when the War Department advised against “the concentration of a large number of Legionnaires and auxiliaries in any embarkation port.” The meeting was scheduled for New Orleans.
Almost 80 years later, it was teleconferencing that allowed American Legion Department of Indiana Commander Allen Connelly to virtually meet with his advisory committee and record an electronic vote by the Department Executive Committee to cancel Indiana’s 102nd annual convention. “It’s very unfortunate that we had to cancel our department convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the health of our members is our top priority. At the American Legion Department of Indiana, ‘We Change Lives,’ but by canceling our convention, we might just save lives.”
