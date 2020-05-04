Commissioners emphasize virus guidelines
In conjunction with the governor’s Roadmap to Reopen Indiana Executive Order, the Ripley County Commissioners cancelled the orange travel advisory watch May 4, which means local nonessential travel is allowed.
They also advised, “Hoosiers 65 and over and those with high-risk health conditions should remain at home whenever possible. This is the population that is most vulnerable to the coronavirus.”
Commissioners recommended that residents wear face coverings in public settings and continue to practice social distancing and good hygiene.
“Social gatherings may take place following the Ripley County and the CDC social distancing guidelines.” A limit of up to 25 people applies to such events as wedding receptions, birthday parties and Mother’s Day gatherings, where people are in close physical contact for extended periods of time.
Residents should continue remote work whenever possible.
COVID-19 testing this week
The Indiana State Department of Health will offer COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinics May 6-9 between 9 a.m.-6 p.m. across the state. The testing is open to symptomatic health care workers, first responders or essential workers; individuals who have symptoms and are in a high-risk category due to age, weight or underlying health conditions; and those who live in the same residence as one of the priority categories.
Each participant should bring a driver’s license or other state-issued identification card. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last and will be limited to one individual per vehicle.
The nearest sites: First Baptist Church, 709 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle; and Seymour High School, 1350 W. Second St.
BMV branch visits by appointment only
A portion of the state’s 131 Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches are re-opening with an appointment only service format beginning May 4, said Commissioner Peter Lacy. Customers will be able to schedule an appointment for transactions which are not available online. BMV Connect kiosks located at branches opening by appointment only will also be available.
Branch appointments will be limited to these transactions: knowledge testing; Commercial Driver License; new driver license/learner permit or identification card (driving skills exams are not available at this time); amend or replace a current license, permit or card; title transfer; update to an existing title; new registration; disability placard.
Info and to schedule a branch appointment: https://www.in.gov/bmv/2405.htm.
Part of Executive Order 20-05 waived late fees. Effectively, this extends expiration dates of registrations, driver’s licenses and identification cards without changing the expiration date printed on documents in individual’s possession and temporarily waives late fees during a future renewal. This same executive order also extends the deadline required to process a title transfer.
The Indiana BMV continues to encourage Hoosiers to complete transactions online, visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center at 888-692-6841 or through USPS whenever possible.
Drivers who ignore road closure will get traffic citations
Franklin County Sheriff Peter Cates announced May 1 that deputies will be providing extra patrols at the U.S. 52 road closure site west of Brookville, noted a Franklin County Sheriff’s Department news release.
U.S. 52 between Cliff Street in Brookville and Cummins Road is closed to through traffic for slide repair work and not scheduled to reopen until Aug. 3, according to INDOT’s website.
Drivers who do not live in the closure’s area or are not visiting someone in that area will be issued traffic citations for the violations. Drivers who recklessly disregard traffic control signs when workers are present commit a Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to one year in jail and up to $5,000 in fines. The offense becomes a felony if it results in a worker’s serious bodily injury or death.
Festival cancelled due to pandemic
The Batesville Music and Arts Festival Committee announced May 4 that based on an abundance of caution and in conjunction with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Back On Track plan, the 2020 festival has been cancelled.
The fest was scheduled for June 18-19 and marked its 47th consecutive year. The Back On Track plan recommends that large events such as festivals remain closed until July 4.
“We fully appreciate this annual festival that has been a summer tradition in our city,” said Mayor Mike Bettice. “Our top priority is to protect our citizens and feel it is necessary at this time to postpone the Music and Arts Festival, but fully expect to renew it in 2021.”
The two-night event was scheduled to include the Batesville Area Arts Council, Miss Shannon’s Music Studio Children’s Music Show, Eureka Band, Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra, Five Lights Band, WRBI and local restaurants. 2021 festival dates will be announced in the near future.
Signs in rights of way will be removed
The Indiana Department of Transportation would like to remind Hoosiers to keep campaign signs out of the state highway rights of way. They are prohibited by Indiana Code 9-21-4-6.
Areas that should remain sign-free include intersections, interchanges and rights of way that run parallel to highways, including medians, shoulders and roadside areas. Where the right of way is not clearly marked, boundaries may be estimated as the fence line, back of the ditch or behind utility poles.
INDOT personnel will remove campaign and other illegal signs from rights of way and others signs that are safety risks. They will be taken to the nearest INDOT facility. Campaign signs may be claimed by the owner between 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays.
To report signs placed in the right of way: www.indot4u.com or 855-463-6848.
New Horizons seeks COVID-19 donations
“We are anxious to re-open,” reports New Horizons Rehabilitation executive director Marie Dausch.
“We still have a major need to get us through this unprecedented time. The additional expenses for supplies were not planned in our budgets. ... We will need to purchase large amounts of laser thermometers, gloves, disinfectant, face masks and Clorox wipes to keep all of the clients and staff safe. Plus in the event we have a potential case in our residential program, gowns and face shields will be needed immediately.”
Monetary donations can be made at https://nhrinc.org under the Give tab on the page’s far right side or by mailing a check to New Horizons, 237 Six Pine Ranch Road, Batesville, IN 47006. Cleaning supplies, thick paper towels and disinfectant wipes can be dropped off on the bench in front of the Batesville site.
Give your purse purpose
New and very gently used purses, handbags, travel or exercise bags are requested for the annual Safe Passage Handbags 4 Hope fundraiser, reports community outreach and communications director Mary Mattingly.
Organizers plan to present the popular purse auction, but just how (virtual or live) and when has yet to be determined. It’s most likely to be in August or September. Stay tuned for details! In the meantime, purses may be donated at the shelter in Batesville. Designer handbags and new purses have raised thousands of dollars and priceless awareness for the nonprofit in the past through this special event. Safe Passage, the sole provider of domestic and sexual violence support services in the six-county area, has remained open and serving victims during this pandemic. Info: 812-933-1990.
Tutoring help for kids
Students may get help with homework by calling the Indiana Retired Teachers Association Call & Learn hotline at 877-45-STUDY toll free weekdays between 1-5 p.m. Students in grades K-6 are paired with teachers while those in grades 7-12 get mentors with expertise in math, science, language arts and social studies.
To ensure the student’s safety, all phone calls are anonymous and recorded.
