Franklin County has three new positives
The Franklin County Health Department announced May 6 receiving three new positive COVID-19 cases, all adults, bringing the county’s total to 104.
Health officials would like to remind citizens that as businesses begin to open, it is critical for everyone to continue to practice social distancing guidelines, wear a mask in public when social distancing guidelines cannot be maintained, wash your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer when handwashing is not possible.
Info on COVID-19, including business reopening plans: www.franklincounty.in.gov. Info on the governor’s five-stage reopening Indiana plan: www.backontrack.in.gov.
Free coronavirus testing available
If you or someone you know is showing symptoms of COVID-19 (or has been in close contact to someone who has tested positive), Gov. Eric Holcomb is encouraging you to schedule an appointment for a free test by visiting lhi.care/covidtesting or calling 888-634-1116.
This free, statewide program is now up and running with 20 sites, with 30 additional sites expected to open in the next week, adding 30,000 more COVID-19 tests a week to Indiana’s statewide testing capacity.
With drive-through clinics, hospitals, local health departments and other community-based sites also testing, there are now more than 120 COVID-19 testing locations throughout the state, according to an email from Holcomb.
Donations sought for Hoosiers Helping the Hungry
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is partnering with Indiana farmers to fill the void and get meat to those in need and they desperately need help to do so.
“We have the opportunity to help farmers and reduce food insecurity by receiving 500 pigs per week over the next 30 days. The average cost to process a pig is about $200. That is $100,000 per week that we will need ASAP,” reports fund development director Amber Zecca.
“Please help us so these pigs can feed those in need instead of ending up in landfills. Together we can rescue this food that would otherwise go to waste –and feed more people in need right now.”
To donate: https://www.hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org/donate-funds or mail a check or money order, payable to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, to 4490A State Road 327, Garrett, IN 46738. Info: amber@hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org or 260-357-9619.
Brown County fun in spotlight
Tune in to www.browncounty.com Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m. for a full day of digital fun from the Brown County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Experience the best things to do in Brown County from the comfort of your couch. Tentative schedule: 10 a.m., wellness; 11 a.m., family fun; noon, nature and outdoors; 1 p.m., village experience; 3 p.m., music and entertainment.
More BAAC music coming
The Batesville Area Arts Council website reported, “Last week we launched the Armchair Artist Series. Our goal was to bring amazing area artists into the comfort of your home. Once again our incredible community has exceeded our expectations; over 3,000 people from around the country tuned in to listen to Morgan Kramer and Derek Foster perform!
“As exciting as this is, we are just getting started. This week we are happy to provide more livestream (on Facebook) concerts”: Matthew Lamping, Thursday, May 7, 7 p.m.; Jessie Strassell, Saturday, May 9, 9 p.m.; and Tim Mattingly, Thursday, May 14, 7 p.m.
Absentee ballots can be requested
In view of the current COVID-19 restrictions, Ripley County Clerk Ginger Bradford reminds county voters that there is still time to request an absentee ballot for the June 2 primary election. The deadline is Thursday, May 21. To make a request: election office, 812-689-4783.
For the primary election, there will be in-person voting at local polling locations. There is still a need for individuals to fill precinct board positions throughout the county. You must be a registered voter. Personal protective equipment, such as masks, gloves and disinfectant supplies, will be furnished. Anyone interested should contact the election office or the party county chairman.
Tuesday, May 26, is the first day a voter may vote an absentee ballot before the Absentee Voter Board in the clerk’s office at the Franklin County Courthouse, 459 Main St., Room 103, Brookville. Hours: Monday-Friday, May 26-29, from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; Saturday, May 30, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Monday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m.-noon (last day to vote absentee).
Those voters who wish to vote by mail or have the traveling board come to their house to vote should contact the clerk’s office at 765-647-5111, ext. 3, for an absentee ballot application.
To check your polling location and where you are registered to vote: www.indianavoters.in.gov
Students can participate in Red Cross program
The American Red Cross Indiana Region has adapted the American Red Cross Pillowcase Project – an emergency preparedness curriculum typically presented in grades 3-5 classrooms – to a virtual format, to ensure children continue to learn this critical information amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The program features interactive lessons focused on home fire prevention and safety and other potential hazards, such as tornadoes, hurricanes, floods and earthquakes. Lessons are based on what might occur in the local community where the class is being taught.
A virtual presentation is Thursday, May 21, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
To register: https://redcross1.webex.com/redcross1/onstage/g.php?MTID=e20cfca542462497d38cd8ae9ad1a5eca
