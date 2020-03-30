How are you hunkering down?
The Herald-Tribune wants to publish an article (or two) with photos about what families are doing at home during the governor’s order.
What are you doing for fun? We want movie, video game, old-fashioned board game, TV show and book titles! Maybe even some recipes and funny or serious stories about how the pandemic has altered your plans. Have you thought of novel ways to communicate with loved ones and friends?
Please email your comments and photos to managing editor Debbie Blank at debbie.blank@batesvilleheraldtribune.com, the sooner the better, with your name, hometown and best daytime phone number for any last minute questions. Thanks!
U.S. 52 roadwork continues
A section of U.S. 52 west of Brookville to Landfill Road is closed until further notice, Franklin County 911 announced for INDOT in an emailed Nixle message March 30.
INDOT contractor Sunesis Construction plans to close U.S. 52 east of S.R. 1, near the Franklin-Dearborn County line on or after Monday, April 6, to begin work on a $637,000 small structure replacement project.
The road will close separately at two locations near New Trenton for approximately 45 days. The first structure is located 4.77 miles east of S.R. 1 and the second is 6.48 miles east of S.R. 1. The official state detour for the closures will follow I-74 to S.R. 1 at St. Leon. Both locations will not close at the same time.
The contract was awarded in August 2019 and is expected to be complete by the end of July. Motorists should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Calling all science fans
The Indiana Humanities monthly Books, Booze & Brains book club is going virtual. Join the conversation on March 31 via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2QFPKy2 for a facilitated conversation among popular science book club lovers. (Don’t worry, you don’t even have to read the book in advance to participate.)
Don’t flush these
A reminder from Batesville Wastewater Treatment Plant leaders: During this COVID-19 outbreak, please remember these are nonflushable products and should be disposed of in wastebaskets: napkins, paper towels, facial tissues, baby wipes (even those labeled flushable), diapers, gauze, bandages and feminine hygiene products.
These nonflushable products could cause clogs, backups and pipe damage in toilets and septic systems. The cost to repair these damages are the homeowner’s responsibility. Info: 812-934-5338 or https://batesvilleindiana.us/
No audition workshop
The Batesville Area Arts Council’s “So you Want to be in a Musical: Audition Workshop” scheduled for April 4 has been cancelled. Please watch for announcements regarding “Shrek” auditions April 18-19. Info: producer Leacarol Bennett, 812-525-4851 or lbennett0749@gmail.com.
Volunteers always wanted
Want to get involved? Several Batesville area service organizations are seeking passionate volunteers, according to the city’s March newsletter. To volunteer: community development director Steven Harmeyer, sharmeyer@batesvilleindiana.us or 812-933-6116.
United Way grant applications due soon
The United Way of Franklin County is now taking applications from Franklin County not-for-profit organizations (and those agencies outside the county assisting Franklin County residents) seeking funding assistance for 2021.
Annually UWFC funds not-for-profits with creative, innovative programs that address the human service needs of county residents. Any nonprofit agency is welcome to apply. Applicants must be 501©(3) tax-exempt organizations and governed by volunteer boards.
To get a grant application: 765-647-2789, info@uwfcin.org or www.uwfcin.org. The completed grant deadline is April 10.
Grant applications deadline extended
The Ripley County Drug Awareness Coalition Executive Board has decided to extend the submission date for applications for its annual grants. Funds are available to organizations that support efforts to prevent and reduce the effects of alcohol, tobacco and other drugs among Ripley County citizens. Grant applications are available at www.ripleycountydrugawarenesscoalition.com or through its Facebook page.
Applications are now due April 16. Please bring them to the scheduled monthly meeting on this date.
Most shooting ranges re-opened March 19
Indiana Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife Area shooting ranges, excluding the one at Tri-County FWA, resumed normal operating hours March 19. Offices are closed to the public, but staff can be reached with questions by phone. Numbers are posted at public entrances.
IDNR wants to provide Hoosiers with outdoor activities they can do amid concerns about the coronavirus, and is doing its best to ensure the safest possible environment for visitors. Info: on.IN.gov/DNRShootingRanges.
Hunting and fishing licenses extended
All 2019-20 basic hunting, basic fishing, hunt/fish combo, youth licenses and stamps set to expire March 31 will be valid for use until May 22. Please maintain a printed or electronic copy with you while hunting and fishing. If you do not have a valid 2019-20 annual license or stamp, a new 2020-21 annual license will be needed. For the upcoming 2020 spring wild turkey season, hunters will need a 2020 spring turkey license and valid gamebird habitat stamp.
Licenses can be purchased by visiting the Indiana Fish and Wildlife Online License System at https://www.in.gov/dnr/fishwild/9339.htm, open authorized license vendors, or calling the Indiana DNR Customer Service Center at 877-463-6367 weekdays between 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fish stocking continues
The IDNR Fish and Wildlife Division recently began spring fish stockings at locations across the state. Biologists from state fisheries will coordinate statewide with city and county parks to gain access.
To ensure the public and staff’s safety, as trucks are stocking fish, please remember to practice social distancing.
Some egg collection efforts have been canceled for this year. Each year, staff collect walleye and muskellunge (muskie) eggs from wild sources to sustain populations. Though nearly all of Indiana’s walleye waters are sustained through stocking, missing one year of stocking should not significantly impact walleye fishing. Saugeye and muskie fishing also look positive. Muskies are a long-lived species, and their lifespans temper the effect of missed stockings. Info: wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm.
Fishing derby has new date
The 32nd annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 20, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. rain or shine at Lake in the Pines, 10412 N. Dearborn Road, Sunman, just west of New Alsace. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. Participants are not required to possess Indiana fishing licenses since they will be fishing at a private lake.
Prizes valued at $1,500 will be given to those registered. The derby is open to the public. The entry fees for adults and children 12 years and up is $18 and free for younger children. Info: Dale Back, 812-623-2431 or backdale@gmail.com; www.newalsaceconservationclub.com
Local podcast begins
Christopher Aune, a Batesville resident and former reporter at The Herald-Tribune, started a podcast March 24 and has recorded two so far. He reports, “It will eventually include participants, guests and experts talking about my favorite topics.”
To watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristopherAunePodcast/; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU5JfOvERnS_fOG4ClrcJvw
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.