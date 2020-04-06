Orange Watch for travel in Ripley County
The Ripley County Board of Commissioners declared a Level Two Orange Watch travel advisory April 6. The watch starts April 7 at 6 a.m., and will be in effect until further notice.
A watch is the middle level of local travel advisory between a warning and advisory. This means that conditions due to the COVID-19 outbreak are threatening to the public’s safety. Franklin County already has a travel watch at this level. Info: www.in.gov/dhs/traveladvisory/
The document noted, “Under Governor Holcomb’s order, Indiana residents should refrain from anything outside of essential travel. The order is not a complete lockdown and still allows residents to leave their homes for work, medical care, buying groceries and other activities essential to the health and safety of people and pets.
“Essential businesses will remain open and are defined by the state as businesses that ‘include but are not limited to grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, police stations, fire stations, hospitals, doctor’s offices, health care facilities and garbage pickup.’”
Correction
In reference to the article “County jail inmates, staff staying safe” published April 3, Franklin County judges were not involved in the sheriff’s decision to release inmates, Franklin Circuit Court Judge J. Steven Cox said April 3.
Where to buy newspapers
The Herald-Tribune is sold inside area stores and outside of The Herald-Tribune office, 475 N. Huntersville Road. Each issue costs $1.
Be alert on I-74
Work is expected to begin this week on a $9.7 million asphalt resurface contract on I-74 in Decatur County. A nine-mile section of the interstate will be patched, milled and repaved between Greensburg and New Point.
Both day and nighttime lane closures will be in effect beginning on or after Monday, April 6. A 55 mph speed restriction (when flashing) will also be in place.
The contract was awarded to Dave O’Mara Contractor Inc., North Vernon, in January and is expected to be complete by the end of September. Motorists should slow down, watch for slowed and/or stopped traffic, and drive distraction-free through all work zones.
Bridgework delayed
The bridge deck replacement project on State Road 101 over South Hogan Creek in Ripley County has been delayed to ensure highway access and mobility in response to COVID-19.
INDOT contractor Force Construction closed the bridge April 1 for work to begin, but it has been re-opened. The new estimated start date is Friday, May 1. At that time the road will close for about 90 days between county roads 50 North and 50 South south of Milan.
The contract was awarded to Force Construction in July 2019 for $917,700 and is expected to be complete by Sept. 30.
CLP and CDL appointments can be made
The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles opened six branches by appointment only beginning April 6 to process new Commercial Learner’s Permit (CLP), new Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and CDL upgrades/downgrades to add the tank vehicle or hazardous materials endorsement credential transactions. Appointments will be available Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4:00 p.m.
The nearest branches are 5620 Crawfordsville Road, Indianapolis; and 501 Burkhart Blvd., Seymour.
Info: https://www.in.gov/bmv/4509.htm or 888-692-6841 Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Handbag donations will help DV clients
As you do your spring cleaning and clean out closets or come across good online deals, consider donating new or gently used purses, satchels or overnight bags to Safe Passage for its eighth annual Handbags 4 Hope purse auction, suggests community outreach/communications director Mary Mattingly. Donations may be dropped off at the Batesville shelter, or by calling 812-933-1990.
Brand name handbags, often stuffed with local gift certificates and other items, are featured on the silent auction during the salad luncheon fundraiser, which will be hosted by Batesville Christian Church and held at the Batesville High School cafeteria Aug 15.
Proceeds go toward helping domestic violence clients with direct needs, such as housing deposits, fuel vouchers, food and clothing.
Fish stocking continues
The IDNR Fish and Wildlife Division recently began spring fish stockings at locations across the state. Biologists from state fisheries will coordinate statewide with city and county parks to gain access.
To ensure the public and staff’s safety, as trucks are stocking fish, please remember to practice social distancing.
Some egg collection efforts have been canceled for this year. Each year, staff collect walleye and muskellunge (muskie) eggs from wild sources to sustain populations. Though nearly all of Indiana’s walleye waters are sustained through stocking, missing one year of stocking should not significantly impact walleye fishing. Saugeye and muskie fishing also look positive. Muskies are a long-lived species, and their lifespans temper the effect of missed stockings. Info: wildlife.IN.gov/5457.htm
Fishing derby has new date
The 32nd annual New Alsace Conservation Club Fishing Derby is Saturday, June 20, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. rain or shine at Lake in the Pines, 10412 N. Dearborn Road, Sunman, just west of New Alsace. Registration will begin at 6 a.m. Participants are not required to possess Indiana fishing licenses since they will be fishing at a private lake.
Prizes valued at $1,500 will be given to those registered. The derby is open to the public. The entry fees for adults and children 12 years and up is $18 and free for younger children. Info: Dale Back, 812-623-2431 or backdale@gmail.com; www.newalsaceconservationclub.com
Statewide preservation conference postponed
Oct. 13-16 are the new dates for Preserving Historic Places, Indiana Landmarks’ statewide preservation conference in South Bend. Expect the same great mix of lectures, workshops and educational sessions, along with tours and field sessions exploring the industrial heritage and revitalization of the vibrant host city. Info: https://bit.ly/2w2ERzg
