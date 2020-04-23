Webinar eyes local gov’t cash flow
A free webinar on “COVID-19 and Cash Flow Stability for Local Units of Government” is Monday, April 27, from 10-11 a.m.
In March, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued Executive Order 20-05, which allows for property tax waivers for up to 60 days past May 11. The governor’s order is likely to have a significant impact on local Indiana governments and their management of cash flows. The Indiana Bond Bank offers the Advance Funding Program to assist local units of government facing cash flow shortages due to delays in the collection and distribution of property taxes, according to a news release.
For over 30 years, the program has provided funds for the purchase of temporary loan tax or revenue anticipation warrants, while eliminating the need to bid out the financing. This webinar will serve as an informational and interactive overview of the program and the current application process for the 2020 Midyear Advance Funding Program. The program is only available to qualified entities or local units of government as defined by Indiana Code 5-1.5-1-8.
To register: https://prosperityindiana.org/event-3821518
Trauma-informed parenting Zoom meeting
“Are you a grandparent or other relative caring for a child negatively affected by substance use disorders? If so, join our Zoom meeting April 28 to learn how trauma affects behaviors and strategies that can help,” report Jodi Alexander of One Community One Family and Stephanie Hartman of Choices Coordinated Care Solutions.
Training is from 1-3 p.m. Please register at https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0kdOmrrjwtHdGW9VjdicZkubFEHx54fMgP
Once you complete the registration, you will receive a confirmation email with meeting details.
No prayer breakfast this year
The city’s annual Community Prayer Breakfast, originally scheduled for May 7, has been canceled, according to sponsors Batesville Kiwanis Club, Batesville Rotary Club, Southeastern Indiana YMCA and city of Batesville.
Mayor’s office administrative assistant Andrea Wade says, “To honor this annual tradition, we are asking that all citizens and organizations of Batesville ring a bell/car horn at noon May 7.”
Bridgework starts next week
Indiana Department of Transportation contractor E&B Paving Inc. plans to start work next week on a $4.5 million terminal joint replacement and repair project. Over 75 locations across southeastern and south central Indiana are included on the contract, including State Road 229 over I-74 in Ripley County, County Road 250 and U.S. 421 over I-74 in Decatur County and U.S. 50 in Dearborn County (Tanner’s Creek).
Nighttime lane closures will be in effect at these bridge approaches from about 7 p.m.-6 a.m. The contractor will work at each location for one to two nights.
American Legion state convention cancelled
Zoom, FaceTime, Google hangouts, Skype and telegraph? The American Legion held a telegraphic roll call in August 1942 during World War II, when the War Department advised against “the concentration of a large number of Legionnaires and auxiliaries in any embarkation port.” The meeting was scheduled for New Orleans.
Almost 80 years later, it was teleconferencing that allowed American Legion Department of Indiana Commander Allen Connelly to virtually meet with his advisory committee and record an electronic vote by the Department Executive Committee to cancel Indiana’s 102nd annual convention. “It’s very unfortunate that we had to cancel our department convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the health of our members is our top priority. At the American Legion Department of Indiana, ‘We Change Lives,’ but by canceling our convention, we might just save lives.”
